Biz Buzz: The first look at the new Smart Foodservice Warehouse Store in Idaho Falls

Do you want to know what’s happening on the east Idaho business scene? We’ve got you covered. Here is a rundown of this week’s business news across the valley.

BIZ BRIEF

IDAHO FALLS

Wholesale food store opening in Idaho Falls Saturday

IDAHO FALLS – A day that many customers have been waiting for is almost here.

Smart Foodservice Warehouse Store is opening to the public Saturday. The wholesale grocery store specializes in providing bulk items for restaurants and other businesses, but it operates as a grocery store and is open to anyone.

Store manager Eric Hargitt gave EastIdahoNews.com a tour of the building ahead of their grand opening. See the inside of the building and some of the things they offer in the video player above.

One of the store’s most requested items, Hargitt said, is chicken thighs available in 40-pound bags.

The store will carry a full selection of produce, fresh meat, imported and regular cheeses, frozen seafood and appetizers, as well as paper products like utensils, straws, and plates. Cleaning supplies will also be available.

And since everything is sold in bulk, the total cost per item is less than what you’d buy it for at a regular grocery store.

The company will also offer a click-and-carry program to make it easier for customers to order products.

“If customers upload an order (online) by 5 p.m., they just choose the time the next day to have it, and we have it ready for them to pick up and pay for it,” Marketing Director Ryan Weedon told us earlier this month. “That does save them a lot of time. There’s no added fees or charges for that.”

RELATED | Wholesale food store opening in eastern Idaho next month

Smart Foodservice Warehouse store will open its doors to businesses only on Friday. Businesses are invited to come and tour the building and see what the store offers. The public grand opening celebration will kick off Saturday at 7 a.m.

Smart Foodservice Warehouse Store is at 1240 Lindsay Boulevard near Motel 6 and the off-ramp from U.S. Highway 20. It will be open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

HALLOWEEN ODDS ‘N ENDS

Study: ‘The Incredibles’ the most popular Halloween costume in Idaho this year

The following is a news release from All Home Connections.

IDAHO FALLS – Between rabbits and witches and clowns and fairies, the AT&T-affiliated company tracked down which costumes are trending the most this year through Google Trends.

Using Google’s top Halloween costume list from 2018 and 2019 data on trending costumes, it found the projected outcome of 2019’s most popular costumes. As to be expected, some costume ideas were givens (cough cough, Hawaii and mermaids), while others seemed to have zero correlation (Wisconsin and … ninjas?).

The most popular costume in Idaho this year is from “The Incredibles.” See the full state-by-state breakdown in the map below.

Courtesy photo

Good Question: Why do we celebrate Halloween

Every year on Oct. 31, boys and girls of all ages prepare for the annual trick-or-treat. We dress up as a ghost, a vampire, our favorite movie character or some other person. We grab our plastic bucket and venture out into the night, going door-to-door to see how much candy we can collect. Why? Rett Nelson looked into that for this week’s Good Question.

IF YOU’D RATHER READ, CLICK HERE.

LISTEN: A Halloween scare you don’t want to miss

We thought we would part from our usual news reporting today to join in on the Halloween celebration. We hope you enjoy The Scare List.

https://s3-assets.eastidahonews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/31143540/scare-list_halloween.mp3

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE AUDIO.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT…

7 months ago Smith’s stopped accepting Visa credit cards. Now the store is welcoming them back.

Verizon offering customers free access to Disney’s new streaming service for a year

New Dollar Tree opening in Rigby this weekend

Melaleuca employees receive nearly $2 million in longevity bonuses

If you have a Biz Buzz item you want to share, send it to rett@eastidahonews.com. Remember to use “Biz Buzz” in the subject line. Also, don’t forget to sign up for the free Biz Buzz email newsletter.