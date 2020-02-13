Biz Buzz: Site for new commercial development in Idaho Falls gaining momentum

Do you want to know what’s happening in the eastern Idaho business scene? We’ve got you covered. Here is a rundown of this week’s business news across the valley.

BIZ BRIEF

IDAHO FALLS

Jackson Hole Junction development moving forward after new entertainment center announced

Contractor preparing site for development inside Jackson Hole Junction | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS — Construction activity is starting to gain momentum inside the Jackson Hole Junction development in Idaho Falls since Sunday’s announcement of the ShowBiz Cinema entertainment center.

“We’re really excited with where this is going next,” Matt Morgan, the managing partner for Jackson Hole Junction, tells EastIdahoNews.com. “It’s been a long negotiation process and we finally got there. That being a large, national, major family entertainment center anchor, that’s what everybody else has been waiting for.”

RELATED | ShowBiz Cinemas bringing entertainment center to eastern Idaho

Construction on the state-of-the-art building got underway Tuesday. A groundbreaking is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 27, at 3 p.m.

Morgan says three major developments are now being finalized and will be announced in the next several weeks.

“It’s everything I can do right now to keep construction on track and keep the momentum going,” he says. “We’ve got three more deals that are just sitting, ready for some serious discussion now. We’ll be able to announce more (by the first week of March).”

It’s been a year since the groundbreaking of Jackson Hole Junction’s first official tenant, Holiday Inn & Suites. Rusty Landon, the CEO of InnTrusted, which owns the hotel, says construction on the 78,000-square-foot project is winding down.

RELATED | Ground broken for new hotel in Idaho Falls; first tenant in new commercial development

“We had a few delays from the weather and a few things, minor stuff. But we’re on track (to open) the first part of June,” says Landon.

Completion was originally scheduled for the spring. A ribbon-cutting and grand opening celebration is in the works. Hotel reservations will not be available until it opens.

The four-story building will be a full-service hotel that will include 108 guest rooms, a Burger Theory restaurant and bar. The menu will offer a variety of different burger combinations, along with craft beers, wings and artisan desserts.

The hotel will also include a fitness center, swimming pool, indoor spa and a 4,600-square-foot conference room. This will be the third hotel owned by InnTrusted in Idaho Falls.

Other tenants moving into the commercial development is Idaho Kidney Institute and Comprehensive Primary Care and Wellness Clinic. Staff could not be reached for comment.

You can follow the latest developments on Facebook.

BIZ BITS

Get a doggy kiss this weekend during ‘Smooches from Pooches’

POCATELLO – An annual tradition is returning in Pocatello. “Smooches from Pooches” is returning to the Pocatello Animal Shelter Saturday, Feb. 15, from noon to 3 p.m. The event features a dog-kissing booth where attendees can get their picture taken while getting a doggy-kiss from one of the shelter’s adoptable canines. Pet parents are also welcome to bring their own dog in for a kiss and a photo commemorating the smooch. Shelter staff ask that all dogs brought to the shelter for a picture be current on their vaccines and on leashes. After the event, the photos will be posted to the Pocatello Animal Services’ Facebook page.

Alphagraphics is expanding Idaho Falls office due to high production demand

IDAHO FALLS – Coming in late spring, AlphaGraphics will be increasing its manpower and more than doubling the size of its building to serve the Idaho Falls community and surrounding areas. The building will add new office and production space on the main floor to increase efficiency. This expansion will allow the print company to take on more projects while maintaining quality, affordable prices and speed. In addition to more space, new machines are being purchased, including apparel equipment.

An accurate 2020 census count could bring new businesses to Madison County

REXBURG – The data collected in the 2020 Census could bring new businesses to Madison County, if population estimates are correct. Local government officials feel that Madison County’s population has been undercounted by at least 4,500 people since the 2010 Census. A more accurate count of the population of Rexburg,

Sugar City and Madison County could draw additional retail, food, and office jobs to the county. Read the full story here.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT…

Expansions underway at Idaho Falls Regional Airport

Allegiant will now offer nonstop flights from Idaho Falls to San Diego

Visit Dutch Bros on Valentine’s Day and help Community Food Basket

Popular pizza joint in Ammon closing its doors later this month

If you have a Biz Buzz item you want to share, send it to rett@eastidahonews.com. Remember to use “Biz Buzz” in the subject line. Also, don’t forget to sign up for the free Biz Buzz email newsletter.