Lori Daybell asks for bond reduction as subpoenas are served in Madison County

KAUAI, Hawaii — Lori Vallow Daybell will go before a judge Wednesday afternoon and ask to have her $5 million bail lowered.

Craig De Costa, an attorney for Daybell, requested a hearing to discuss the matter stating his client is not a flight risk and bail is excessive considering the charges Daybell faces. The mother of Joshua “JJ” Vallow and Tylee Ryan, who have been missing from Idaho since September, is in jail on two felony counts of child abandonment, resisting and/or obstructing an officer, solicitation and contempt.

Daybell had her initial court appearance Friday in Kauai where her attorney, Daniel Dempey, asked for bail to be lowered to $10,000. The request was denied and Daybell’s next court hearing was scheduled for Monday, March 2. She is fighting extradition to Idaho.

Court documents obtained by EastIdahoNews.com show Lori’s husband, Chad Daybell, had $152,000 in a First Hawaiian Bank account and prosecutors argue she could leave Hawaii if bail is lowered.

“Given the extensive media attention, she is clearly aware that the authorities have prioritized her case. She also has the means to move across an ocean,” Kauai County Prosecuting Attorney Justin Kollar said in court documents.

Daybell will appear in court at 2 p.m. Hawaii time.

Meanwhile, the Madison County Prosector’s Office issued three subpoenas Tuesday in relation to the case. The owner of Daybell’s Hawaii rental home and the Kauai Beach Resort were ordered to turn over “any and all records, documents, reports or other information in your possession which pertain to Lori Norene Vallow…and/or Chad Daybell” from Aug. 1, 2019 until now.”

Kennedy Elementary School in Rexburg was also served with a subpoena for “any and all records, documents, reports or other information in your possession which pertain to J.V. (Joshua “JJ” Vallow)” from July 1, 2019 until now.

The records must be delivered to the Madison County Courthouse by 9 a.m. on March 9.