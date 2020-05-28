Biz Buzz: Here’s what’s happening to the old King’s building in Shelley

BIZ BRIEF

SHELLEY

Owner of King’s building explains what’s happening to it

SHELLEY – The old King’s building at 600 N. State Street in Shelley has been vacant for several years now, but demolition crews have been working on the property recently.

After getting questions from many of you on social media, EastIdahoNews.com found out what was happening with the building.

“Idaho Central Credit Union owns this property, and we are taking down the building to prepare the land for future development,” company spokesperson Laura Smith says. “We don’t have any plans or a timeline to release at this time.”

Idaho Central Credit Union bought the property from Sun Valley Land Company in May 2018.

King’s closed all its stores in 2017 due to changes in the retail landscape.

King's closing all stores by end of the year

“Anyone with a computer can buy from millions of vendors around the world. Brick-and-mortar stores need feet and faces to survive. Unfortunately for us that is not the current landscape,” the company said in a news release in 2017.

In addition to the Shelley store, King’s had locations in Montpelier, Preston, Rigby, Driggs, Rupert, Burley, Hailey, Gooding, Buhl, Salmon, Grangeville and Orofino. The company also had stores in Wyoming, Utah, Montana, Oregon and Nevada.

The old Rigby location at 160 S. Clark Street will soon be the home of Broulim’s new corporate office.

Here's what's happening to the old King's building in Rigby

M.H. King founded King’s and opened its first location in 1915 in Burley. It survived two world wars, the Great Depression, the Great Recession and other events for more than a century.

EastIdahoNews.com will post more information when it is available.

Kingsdiscount.com

BIZ BITS

30th annual Bone and Back relay is happening, despite COVID-19

AMMON – Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers of the Bone and Back relay have been holding out on whether or not to cancel this year’s race. Janson Jardine, the co-director of the race, tells EastIdahoNews.com that the city of Ammon has approved their permit and the event will move forward as planned. They were hoping to make this year’s event a big celebration since it is the 30th anniversary, but Jardine says it will be much more basic than in previous years because of the coronavirus outbreak. EastIdahoNews.com will post a more in-depth story soon.

Horseshoeing school opens in Roberts

ROBERTS – If you’re passionate about horses and are looking for a new career, then farriery may be something you want to consider. A farrier is someone who makes horseshoes. Riley Mickelsen is the owner of Mickelsen Farrier Services and Idaho Horseshoeing school in Roberts. Mickelsen says farriery is one of the few unregulated industries in the United States and he’s proud to offer students a “world-class farrier education in a professional, friendly environment.” EastIdahoNews.com is following up and will post an in-depth story soon.

Local Pizza Hut on a mission to feed families during COVID-19

REXBURG – NPC International, the owner of Pizza Hut, is partnering with Jefferson County School District to donate pizza to its free meal program. On Friday, Pizza Hut will be providing 200 pizzas to the free meal programs at Harwood Elementary and South Fork Elementary so families can pick up lunch and be surprised with a pizza for dinner as well. Pizza will be available between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Pizza Hut also provided pizza Wednesday.

NPC International donated 100 pizzas to the staff at Madison Memorial Hospital in Rexburg on Tuesday, May 26. The pizzas were donated to frontline workers as a thank you for all they are doing for the local community during this pivotal time.

