1 dead, 2 hospitalized following 4-vehicle crash near St. Anthony

SAINT ANTHONY – One person is dead and two more are in the hospital following a 4-vehicle crash east of St. Anthony Monday afternoon.

The crash occurred at 3:40 p.m. along U.S. Highway 20 at milepost 353.

A news release from Idaho State Police indicates 56-year-old Scott Roper of Pocatello was driving a 2007 Kenworth Tractor. He crossed the center line while traveling westbound and hit 61-year-old Weyland Schenk, Jr. of Bridger, Montana, who was traveling eastbound in a 2020 Kenworth tractor.

Schenk then hit 42-year-old Adrian Mendez Gomez of Idaho Falls, who was behind Roper in a 2006 Ford F150.

Roper returned to his lane, crossed the center line again and hit 73-year-old Joseph Sturgeon of Melrose, Minnesota, who was traveling eastbound in a 2009 Peterbilt.

Roper and Sturgeon finally came to a stop in the eastbound lane. Schenk stopped in the westbound lane. Gomez Mendez stopped on the westbound shoulder.

Roper and Schenk were both wearing seatbelts. Sturgeon died on impact. His family has been notified.

Gomez Mendez was taken by ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. Air Idaho Rescue took Roper to EIRMC in a helicopter. Details about their condition have not been released.

Both lanes were blocked for about eight hours as ISP worked to clean up the wreckage. The lanes are now open.

Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, Idaho Department of Transportation, St. Anthony and Ashton ground ambulance, and Air Idaho assisted Idaho State Police in responding to the crash.