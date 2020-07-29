Biz Buzz: New tenant moving into old Popeyes restaurant in Ammon

Do you want to know what’s happening in the eastern Idaho business scene? We’ve got you covered. Here is a rundown of this week’s business news across the valley.

BIZ BRIEF

AMMON

Starbucks opening inside former Popeyes restaurant in Ammon

Sign in front of Popeyes announcing Starbucks tenancy. | Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com

AMMON – After more than a year of sitting vacant, the old Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen restaurant inside Sandcreek Commons in Ammon is getting a new tenant.

A “Starbucks Coming Soon” sign has been placed on the building, and a Starbucks spokesperson officially confirmed they will be moving into the building this fall.

“This store will employ approx. 20 to 25 partners (employees) and will feature a drive-thru and nitro cold brew taps,” a company spokesman said in an email to EastIdahoNews.com.

An exact opening date has not yet been determined, but a grand opening celebration will likely happen at the same time.

Starbucks did not provide any additional information regarding the announcement and did not respond to further inquiries.

More details are likely to be released as the opening date gets closer.

Popeyes suddenly closed its doors in April 2019. The reason for the closure was never specified.

Starbucks offers a variety of cold and hot beverages, including coffee, cappuccino, espresso, green tea, black tea, herbal tea and hot chocolate. The menu also offers breakfast and lunch wraps and sandwiches and other food items.

Starbucks first opened as a single store inside Seattle’s historic Pike Place Market in 1971, according to its website. It later grew to become a national franchise after Howard Schultz purchased it in 1987.

There are currently five Starbucks locations in Idaho Falls. The new store at 2598 E. Sunnyside Road will be the first one in Ammon.

“Starbucks is always looking for great locations to better meet the needs of our customers,” the spokesperson says.

BIZ BITS

COVID-19 testing site at ISU moving to Holt Arena Aug. 3

POCATELLO – Express Lab, Idaho State University, and Southeastern Idaho Public Health will be moving the location of their COVID-19 testing site from its current location at Dyer Hall to the new location on the north side (Tunnel 2) of Holt Arena on Monday, August 3rd. To prepare for the move, the current testing site will close at 1 p.m. on Friday, July 31, and will resume normal operation hours (Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. – 4:30 pm) on Monday, Aug. 3. For COVID-19 specific information, call SIPH’s call center at (208) 234-5875 or watch the Facebook Live update at 11 a.m. Monday-Friday.

Gem State Pro Classic Rodeo tickets go on sale Thursday

BLACKFOOT – Are you ready for two outstanding nights of bare-back riding, steer wrestling, barrel racing, team roping, and more as the Gem State Classic Pro Rodeo returns to the Eastern Idaho State Fair? Tickets go on sale Thursday July 30 at 10 a.m. Due to social distancing requirements, it is very limited seating at this year’s event. For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.

Local massage clinic celebrating 10 years of business with free massages and open house

REXBURG – Cure Touch Massage Therapy & Esthetics is celebrating 10 years of business, and the owners are inviting you to celebrate with an open house Friday, July 31 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Rexburg location & Saturday, August 1 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Idaho Falls location. There will be free massage and esthetic services, raffles, and treats to take home. Swag bags filled with more goodies will be given to the first 25 people who come. Cure Touch Massage has provided massages & facials to more than 15,000 clients over the years. It was voted Idaho’s Best for Massage Therapy for 2020.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT…

MotorVu Drive-In bringing slate of Tribeca-curated films to Idaho Falls this weekend

Rexburg’s only laser tag venue is closing its doors

New tenant moving into the old Walmart building in Rexburg

Woman opens bakery delivery service in Blackfoot

