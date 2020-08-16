WATCH: Woman attacked by bison in South Dakota

CUSTER STATE PARK, South Dakota – A woman was attacked by a bison in South Dakota while visiting Custer State Park and a bystander caught the whole thing on video.

The video, captured by Jo Reed, shows the bison catching the woman’s jeans with its horn and flinging her in the air.

The woman is then thrown to the ground after her pants come off, and people immediately begin to rush to her aid.

The Sacramento Bee reports the incident occurred Wednesday when the 54-year-old woman got off her motorcycle and approached the bison’s calf.

“We came around a curve just behind a group of motorcyclists and there was a herd standing in the middle of the road, most noticeably a cow (female) and her calf which was nursing,” Reed wrote on Facebook after witnessing what happened. “It was a tense moment, because John and I just knew they weren’t respecting these massive beautiful creatures space.”

The woman was later hospitalized, according to the Bee. Her condition is unknown.

“PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE FEEL FREE TO share this, so people understand they’re about to die when they confront an animal this powerful. Thankfully the ranger did not need to tranquilize the bison,” Reed continued.

WARNING: THE VIDEO BELOW CONTAINS SOME GRAPHIC LANGUAGE.

A similar incident was caught on camera at Yellowstone National Park last month. A woman fell as a bison charged toward her and a man. In the video, bystanders can be heard yelling, “Play dead!” as others try and distract the bison. The bison appears to sniff the woman and walks away.

Park officials released a video on Twitter earlier this week showing two male bison fighting.

“Male bison are particularly aggressive right now, though all bison and other wildlife can be dangerous,” park officials tweeted. “Always keep your distance — 25 yards from #bison & elk; 100 yards from all other wildlife.”

Custer County Sheriff’s Office in South Dakota posted a similar message on Facebook following Wednesday’s bison encounter.

“We would like to remind everyone to not pet the fluffy cows – also known as Bison/Buffalo. We have had calls about the fluffy cows blocking the road occasionally – some people are also getting too close. Remember this is their park and we are the guests …. please give them a break and keep your distance.”