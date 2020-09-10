Biz Buzz: They started making candles about 3 months ago, and now they’re launching a business

Do you want to know what’s happening in the eastern Idaho business scene? We’ve got you covered. Here is a rundown of this week’s business news across the valley.

BIZ BRIEF

RIGBY

Rigby couple launching candle company this Friday

RIGBY – Macady and Francisco Diaz of Rigby have always enjoyed candles, and they’re opening a new business. It’s called Flickers Candle Co., and it will offer homemade wax melts and regular candles to customers.

Macady tells EastIdahoNews.com the wax melts will be available for purchase beginning Friday, Sept. 11. Regular candles will be available on Sept. 25.

(A wax melt is a small, scented piece of wax that is heated with a wax warmer to release a fragrance. It’s often referred to as a wickless candle.)

“We’re super excited to have a small business in this community and be able to offer a product that isn’t (widely) accessible in this area,” Macady says.

Macady says each candle is made from pure soy.

“Most candles that other companies sell have paraffin in them, which is a gasoline byproduct. We wanted to (offer) an all-natural candle,” Macady says. “They have a longer burn time and are environmentally-friendly. The wicks are made from cotton.”

Macady says they’ve always burned candles in their home. They started making their own about three months ago. When they realized how easy and affordable it was, they decided to turn it into a business.

“We started experimenting with a random idea … and sparked interest from there,” she says. “After experimenting, we decided it was going to work.”

The family will be operating the business out of their home. Customers can buy products in person or shop online and have it shipped or delivered for free.

Macady hopes people are as excited about the products as they are, and she’s looking forward to serving customers.

Visit the website or Instagram page for more information. You can also call (208) 220-9765.

BIZ BITS

Pocatello’s annual surplus auction is now underway, and it’s online

POCATELLO – The City of Pocatello’s annual auction is underway. The annual auction is being held online only due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Items hitting the auction block this year include office furniture, vehicles, tools, heavy equipment and more. A full list of items that will be auctioned is available online. Photos of some of the items can be found here. Items will be available to view Friday, Sept. 11 from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Prime Time Auctions lot at 3300 South 5th Avenue, and in Chubbuck at the Pine Ridge Mall. Bidding starts closing Sept. 12 at 9:30 a.m. Proceeds from the sale of items are returned to the department from which the item came. Prime Time Auctions also receives a portion of each sale. Prospective bidders with questions about the online auction can contact Prime Time Auctions at (208) 232-4912. To learn more or to place a bid, click here.

Organizations partner for final night of summer drive-in movie series

IDAHO FALLS – The final double feature of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Idaho’s Summer Drive-In Movie Series will take place this Friday for a one-night-only event. The Idaho Falls Motor Vu Drive-In will be showing the last two films in the “Harry Potter” series. Throughout the summer, Motor Vu Drive-In has been showing “Harry Potter” double features for some socially distanced fun. Blue Cross of Idaho is the presenting movie series sponsor, helping to make the event a success. Concessions will be available from 6:30 p.m. until the start of the second movie. There will also be some pre-show trivia for movie-goers with the opportunity to win fun prizes. Trivia will begin at 7:45 p.m. In addition to sponsors, 15% of all concessions will support RMHC of Idaho. Gates will open at 6:30 p.m., and the first show will begin 30 minutes after sunset. Tickets can be bought online or at the gate. If you’re unable to attend, you can still make a donation here or text the amount you want to give to (208) 261-4441.

Jefferson County Assessor’s Office and DMV will be closed Sept. 22

RIGBY – The Jefferson County Assessor’s office and Department of Vehicle Titles and Registrations will be closed Sept. 22 due to scheduled training on a new computer system for the DMV. The Assessor’s Office will still be able to meet with patrons who schedule an appointment or call (208) 745-9215 before entering the building. Access to walk-in traffic will be limited to the assessor’s office.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT…

