Biz Buzz: New eatery opening inside old Cellar restaurant in Ammon this fall

Do you want to know what’s happening in the eastern Idaho business scene? We’ve got you covered. Here is a rundown of this week’s business news across the valley.

BIZ BRIEF

AMMON

French cuisine restaurant opening in Ammon this November

AMMON – A new eatery is opening inside the old Cellar restaurant at 3520 East 17th Street in Ammon.

It’s called Cast Iron on 17th, and co-owner Josh Swain tells EastIdahoNews.com he’s planning to open sometime around Thanksgiving. He describes it as a higher-end establishment.

“It’s going to be French cuisine with a rotating menu,” Swain says. “There’ll be a staple of six or seven items, but we’re going to have daily specials. It’s peasant food reinvented for (modern) times.”

Some of the items will include Kobe and Wagyu, which are Japanese breeds of cattle. Kobe is known around the world as a superior beef because of its high level of marbling. This makes the texture much more fine and flavorful, Swain says.

Wagyu is an Americanized version of Kobe and is much more affordable, Swain says. The menu will also include other items like tacos and fish.

“We want to keep everything amazing, so if it’s not amazing, it won’t be on the menu.”

Swain owns Abracadabra’s in Idaho Falls and Pocatello and is the former owner of Stockman’s Restaurant. He said he and his partners felt inspired to purchase it last month when Rustic Vine, the previous occupant, closed after six months of operation.

“I didn’t want to open another restaurant, but I’ve always been in love with this place,” he says. “I think I have a concept that’s going to make people fall in love with it the way that I did.”

The building now occupied by Cast Iron then and now. | Left photo courtesy Josh Swain

The history of the building dates back to the 1920s and was originally a house. Swain isn’t sure about the exact dates, but he estimates it opened as The Cellar sometime in the 1990s. It went through multiple owners before it closed in October 2019.

Swain says Cast Iron is one-of-a-kind and he has no plans to open another location. His goal is to open without fanfare this November.

“We’re just going to turn the lights on and say, ‘We’re open,'” Swain says.

Wind River Construction is giving the building a facelift, and Launie Stembridge with Keller Williams Realty is a consultant on the project.

BIZ BITS

Bingham Memorial offering innovative mammogram technology for patients

BLACKFOOT – Bingham Memorial Hospital is pleased to announce it now offers new Clarity HD high-resolution 3D imaging technology on the Genius 3D Mammography exam. This imaging technology provides radiologists with the fastest and highest resolution 3D images in the industry to help identify cancers early. This latest innovation is part of Bingham’s steadfast commitment to superior breast cancer detection and improved breast health for all women. The technology was made possible through a grant from MJ Murdock Charitable Trust of Vancouver, Washington. To schedule a mammogram or learn more, call the radiology team at (208) 785-3807.

Organizers gearing up for annual fall festival

RIGBY – The Rigby Chamber of Commerce is inviting you to its annual Trick or Treat Fall Festival this month. The event kicks off Saturday, Oct. 24, at Rigby South Park. Dress up in your favorite costume and bring a bucket to collect as much candy as you can between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Family Crisis Center raising awareness of domestic violence with virtual event

REXBURG – October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and the Family Crisis Center in Rexburg is hosting its third annual Purple Ribbon Run. Due to COVID-19, the event will be held virtually, meaning participants will be able to run or walk one mile or 5K from anywhere they choose. Although the event dates are set for Oct. 16 to 18, participants are welcome to complete their walk or run at any time in October. Participants are encouraged to share a picture or message on social media and be featured on the Family Crisis Center’s social accounts. The main purpose of the event is to raise awareness of domestic violence. It also helps de-stigmatize the topic of domestic violence, promotes open discussion of the issue and brings the community together. To register or learn more, click here.

