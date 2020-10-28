Here’s what we know about the shooting that led to Tuesday’s arrest

IDAHO FALLS — Court documents outline a shooting earlier this month that led to an arrest Tuesday.

On Oct. 16, police found a man who had stumbled into traffic and collapsed near 1st Street and Holmes Avenue after being shot sometime before 8:20 p.m. According to an affidavit of probable cause obtained by EastIdahoNews.com, the victim said Austin Blakely, 24, shot him after accusing him of stealing.

The victim told detectives he sat in a friend’s car at an unknown location to buy heroin. At some point, the victim claims Blakely ran up to the car, made the accusation and fired the .22-caliber gun twice.

One of the shots hit the victim in the stomach. As he ran away, hurt, the victim said Blakely fired two more times. It appears in court documents the victim was only shot once. The victim then flagged down a truck for help.

Despite being armed with a gun, the victim denied ever firing any shots at Blakely.

The injuries sustained in the shooting required paramedics to rush the victim to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Police reports show that the victim required surgery that removed parts of his intestines and a stay in the ICU.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the victim is in fair condition.

Investigators spoke with Blakely, who said he last saw the victim on the morning of Oct. 16. Blakely denied shooting the victim and was with a woman that evening. The woman claimed she was with Blakely that evening; however, text messages between the two painted a different story.

In reports, detectives say the couple was likely not together until about four hours after the shooting.

As police investigated, two women who were talking to investigators allegedly received threatening calls from a restricted number. According to court documents, the women believed the messages came from Blakely.

A warrant was issued for Blakely’s arrest on Oct. 22, and on Tuesday authorities asked the public for help finding him. Within two hours, police arrested Blakely and took him to the Bonneville County Jail.

Blakely is charged with felony aggravated battery and a use of a deadly weapon enhancement. He remains held in the Bonneville County Jail on $50,000 bail.

If convicted, Blakely could be ordered to spend up to 30 years in prison with the sentencing enhancement.

Although Blakely is charged with a crime, it does not automatically mean he committed it. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 10.