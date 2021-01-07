7 Questions with Emmy: The Idaho Falls Fire Department

Today Emmy is at the Idaho Falls Fire Department!

She’s speaking with Eric Judd, a longtime firefighter and EMT with the department. He talks about fighting fires, responding to emergencies, and why some firetrucks in the city are yellow instead of red.

Emmy then takes a tour of the facility and, when a call comes in, she sees how quickly the firefighters respond.

Check out the video in the player above and if you have suggestions for someone Emmy should interview, email her dad at neaton@eastidahonews.com.

