Sex offender back behind bars just days after judge places him onto probation

RIGBY — A sex offender on probation in Caldwell is back behind bars in Rigby after probation officers say he contacted the victim of his crimes and committed other offenses.

In April, Lloyd Michael Vidrine was placed into a rider program after pleading guilty to felony sexual battery in eastern Idaho. Court records show on Jan. 7, District Judge Stevan Thompson reviewed Vidrine’s progress in the rider program and agreed to place the man on 10 years of probation, despite Jefferson County prosecutors preferring the sex offender stay in prison.

Evaluation by prison officials recommended Vidrine be placed on probation, according to court records.

A no-contact order between Vidrine and his victim was set to last for the duration of his term on probation. Court records indicate Vidrine is also not supposed to use the internet or social media.

On Jan. 14, Vidrine’s probation officer filed a warrant for his arrest because Vidrine admitted to reaching out to his victim using a Facebook account with the name Kyle Vidrine. The agent writes in court documents that Vidrine used the alias to send the victim messages.

“Offender has a smartphone and has accessed Grindr, social media, YouTube and multiple internet sites,” an affidavit reads. “Offender appears at this time to be a danger to the community as he is actively seeking out his victim and broken his (no-contact order).”

Prosecutors then used the affidavit of the probation officer to file a motion to find Virdine violated probation. A bench warrant was issued for his arrest. Authorities brought Vidrine from Caldwell, where he was living, back to Jefferson County Thursday. He was booked into the county jail.

Vidrine originally received the sexual battery charge after using the dating app Tinder to begin a sexual relationship with a teenage boy in 2019.

In an interview with police, the victim said he and Vidrine had sex several times in Jefferson County and once in Idaho Falls while staying at a hotel. The victim said he asked Vidrine to meet him during each of the encounters.

When investigators spoke with Vidrine, he said he initially assumed the teenager to be 18-years-old. Vidrine said he eventually learned the victim was underage, but they still had sex.

Vidrine is scheduled for an admit or deny hearing on Feb. 8. If Vidrine denies the allegations of violating probation, an evidentiary hearing would be held before Judge Thompson.

If Thompson finds Vidrine violated probation, he could then be sent back to prison or face other punishment.