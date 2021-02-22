Man cries as he admits to killing his friend

IDAHO FALLS — A Jefferson County man cried Monday afternoon as he pleaded guilty to shooting and killing his friend.

Marshall Dee Hendricks, 31, pleaded guilty to felony voluntary manslaughter with a deadly weapon before District Judge Dane H. Watkins Jr. Hendricks reached a plea agreement with Bonneville County Prosecutors last week and a second-degree murder charge was amended to manslaughter.

“I got into a conflict with a friend of mine,” Hendricks said as he pleaded guilty. “I became scared. When I seen (sic) him reach behind his back, I thought he was reaching for a gun and I didn’t wait for his hand to come back out to be sure and I shot him and it killed him.”

As part of the plea agreement, prosecutors will recommend 10 to 25 years in prison. The plea agreement is non-binding on the court, meaning Watkins does not have to follow the recommendations of the prosecutors or the defense.

RELATED | Man accused of murder appeared in court last week, has extensive criminal history

On Sept. 2, 2019, investigators found the body of 30-year-old Rory Neddo in the driveway of a home on the 4000 North block of 5th West. According to an affidavit of probable cause obtained by EastIdahoNews.com, Hendricks and Neddo were in an ongoing argument over a woman.

Neddo had just called Hendricks, saying he was heading over to the house to fight him. After the call ended, Hendricks and two women there talked about how Neddo could beat up Hendricks.

Rory Neddo | Courtesy Photo

“Marshall made a statement like, ‘The only way to stop Rory is to shoot him,’” court documents say.

When Neddo showed up, Hendricks grabbed the handgun from a woman’s waist. Witnesses said Neddo aggressively approached Hendricks. As this happened, Hendricks pointed the gun and shot Neddo in the face. Hendricks then gave the gun back to the woman, got into her car, then drove away.

RELATED | Man charged with murder, victim identified

Bonneville County Sheriff deputies were called to the scene and found the .40 caliber handgun used in the shooting sitting on a table in the garage.

Hendricks drove to a Jefferson County Sheriff deputy’s home and said he had shot someone. Idaho State Police troopers and other Jefferson County Sheriff deputies were called to the home and Hendricks was taken into custody, according to court documents.

Sentencing for Hendricks is scheduled for April 26 by Watkins.

Once sentenced, Hendricks will also have to serve up to three years on preexisting charges Hendricks was on parole for at the time of the shooting.