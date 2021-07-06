Another heatwave returning to eastern Idaho this week

IDAHO FALLS – Meteorologists with the National Weather Service in Pocatello say a heatwave will be returning to eastern Idaho this week and they want you to be prepared.

Unusually hot temperatures are expected to arrive in Twin Falls and other parts of the Magic Valley on Tuesday. It’s expected to expand into eastern Idaho and the Arco Desert on Wednesday.

The NWS is forecasting temperatures ranging from the upper 90s to 100 degrees. The heatwave will have an impact on Soda Springs, Idaho Falls, Rigby, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Driggs, Montpelier and surrounding communities. Challis and other areas farther north will also be affected.

The heatwave will be short-lived as a cold front arrives Wednesday night, bringing cooler temperatures for Thursday and Friday.

The heatwave comes as much of the western U.S. is experiencing drought conditions. Fire danger remains high as well. Officials are asking you to take the necessary steps to avoid causing a wildfire. With record high temperatures across the area, conditions throughout eastern Idaho are drying rapidly, and a fire may start easily, spread quickly and burn intensely.

If you have kids or pets in your car as you’re driving, be alert to your surroundings and don’t leave them in your vehicle for extended periods of time. When the engine is not running, temperatures can quickly increase much hotter than the temperature outside.

For a detailed forecast where you live, visit the EastIdahoNews.com weather page.