Former ISU student sentenced for filming rape of child in campus bathroom

POCATELLO –- A former Idaho State University student is going to prison after filming himself sexually assaulting an 8-year-old boy in a campus bathroom.

Andrew John Jemmett, 21, received a 25-year federal prison sentence Tuesday after pleading guilty to producing child pornography. As part of the sentence, U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill ordered Jemmett will spend the rest of his life on supervised release after serving his prison term.

Jemmett pleaded guilty in November in exchange for prosecutors not seeking any additional charges against him.

In April 2019, Jemmett filmed himself raping the boy in the public bathroom. Jemmett then agreed to sell the video for $150 to at least one other person over Snapchat. The person who bought the video sent the money to Jemmett over PayPal, according to court documents.

ISU officials confirmed with EastIdahoNews.com that Jemmett was a student at the university from fall 2017 to spring 2019.

After leaving the school, Jemmett moved to Las Vegas, where police arrested him for child pornography found on his iPhone. Investigators contacted authorities in Idaho when they learned the video was made in Pocatello.

Once released from prison, Jemmett can have no contact with minors unless approved by his probation officer. He will also have restrictions on where he can live, work and have access to the internet. Jemmett will also have to register as a sex offender.