Sandwich fundraiser for Firth fire station raises over $22,000

FIRTH — A local Firehouse Subs fundraiser collected thousands of dollars to help the volunteer Firth fire station.

Chris and Natalie Morris, owners of the local Firehouse Subs franchise, presented the Firth firefighters with a $22,189 check Thursday night. The funds came from all of the Jan. 22 sales at the Idaho Falls, Ammon and Pocatello locations.

The Morris’ decided to help after a Jan. 10 fire destroyed two of the Firth Fire Station’s trucks, damaged another and left many firefighters without equipment. The building suffered significant damage and the fire station is looking to rebuild.

Since the fire, the Boise Fire Department donated a surplus fire engine that was set to go to auction. Other departments from across the state have also loaned equipment and gear for firefighters until they can get some to call their own.

For those wishing to help out, Firth Fire has established a GoFundMe page to take donations. There is also an account at Connections Credit Union where people can contribute.

