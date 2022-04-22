Man arrested for alleged sexual exploitation of a minor

IDAHO FALLS — A 38-year-old man was booked into the Bonneville County Jail on Wednesday for allegedly possessing sexually exploitative material.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, the investigation into Ryan K. Baum started last year. The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Department report said a detective was assigned a cyber tip in March from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The report stated Microsoft informed them of a user who had uploaded four images of child sexual material to their server the previous month.

The detective learned Baum had these pictures and on April 20, a warrants team consisting of Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) task force members, the Idaho Falls Police Department, and the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at Baum’s residence.

“After a preliminary forensic search of Baum’s electronic devices, more than a dozen images of child sexual abuse material were found,” the report said. “In an interview, Baum admitted to having a pornography problem for some time. Baum talked about addiction to taboo images and said he regrets looking at child sexual abuse.”

Baum is facing four counts of sexual exploitation of a child. He had an initial appearance in Bonneville County Magistrate Court on Thursday where bond was set at $10,000. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on May 4 at 1 p.m.