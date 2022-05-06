Dan Abrams tells East Idaho News if ‘Live PD’ will return and why true crime is so popular

LAS VEGAS, Nevada — Since A&E canceled ‘Live PD’ in June 2020, Dan Abrams is constantly asked if the show will return.

The program, which documented police officers on duty across the country, was the most-watched cable television show on Friday nights. A&E pulled the plug amid protests against racism and police brutality.

Since then, the TV host has been hopeful ‘Live PD’ will be back on the air and during a conversation with EastIdahoNews.com at CrimeCon in Las Vegas, Abrams explained he is more optimistic than ever about the show’s future.

“I certainly hope it will be coming back. I’ve been advocating for it to come back and it feels like it’s time. We’re going to keep fighting for it,” Abrams said. “‘Live PD’ gave the audience a chance to see a police officer doing what they do every day through the prism of that police officer…I think that’s an important perspective..and I think ‘Live PD’ did that in a way no other show on television or beyond was able to do.”

Abrams is the Chief Legal Analyst at ABC News, anchors ‘Dan Abrams Live’ weeknights on NewsNation, hosts ‘The Dan Abrams Show: Where Politics Meets The Law’ on SiriusXM and owns Law & Crime, a cable network and website that streams court hearings from across the country.

The journalist emceed the Clue Awards at CrimeCon, which honored the best true crime podcasts, documentaries, books and other media. Abrams had never been to CrimeCon before and said he was impressed.

“I love seeing a community of people super passionate about something and true crime is the world I’ve been living in for 30 years,” he explained. “Seeing all these people who are not just passionate about it but really knowledgable, they really care, has been really inspiring.”

Watch our entire interview with Abrams in the video player above.

