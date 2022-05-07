How this man’s unique vacuum has helped with criminal investigations including the Angie Dodge case

LAS VEGAS, Nevada — Jared Bradley is the president of M-Vac, a device that changed the game in DNA collection at crime scenes.

The M-Vac launched in 2007 in the food industry and then, five later, pivoted into forensics.

“It’s a wet vacuum that sprays sterile solution onto evidence and vacuums it up. Any kind of DNA that is on a rough or porous surface – it can collect it 40, 50 times more readily than a swab can,” Bradley says.

Bradley spoke with EastIdahoNews.com at CrimeCon in Las Vegas. He explained that the M-Vac was used in the Angie Dodge murder case in Idaho Falls and officers ave utilized it in other high-profile investigations including Susan Powell’s disappearance.

In addition to his job with M-Vac, Bradley hosts a podcast called ‘All Things Crime.’ He’s produced over 100 episodes with investigators, crime scene analysts and more.

Check out our entire interview with Bradley in the video player above.

