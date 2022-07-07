Family, law enforcement ask public to avoid searching for Dylan Rounds near his farm

IDAHO FALLS — Law enforcement and the family of Dylan Rounds are asking the public to avoid searching for the missing man around his farm near the Utah/Nevada border.

Rounds vanished over a month ago while farming in the rural town of Lucin, Utah – around 15 miles from the state border with Nevada. The 19-year-old, who attended Rigby High School before moving, last spoke with his grandmother on May 28. Since then, nobody has heard from him, and other than a pair of Rounds’ boots on the property, there has been no sign of him anywhere.

The Box Elder County Utah Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation into Rounds’ disappearance. The FBI and Elko County Nevada Sheriff’s Office are assisting.

While a handful of public searches were held in early June, investigators are asking people to refrain from visiting the desert area.

“The law enforcement investigation into the disappearance of Dylan Rounds is ongoing,” the Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post says. “Law enforcement continues to be in the Lucin area. At this time there are no organized searches planned for members of the public to participate in that are supported or authorized by law enforcement. We are asking the public to not search the area, as it has the potential to compromise the investigation.”

Rounds’ family originally offered a $20,000 reward and increased it to $100,000 last month for information that would help solve the case. In a statement to EastIdahoNews.com, they reiterated the importance of letting law enforcement do their job.

“As a family, we are not asking for or requesting any additional public searches for Dylan Rounds at this time. We request that everyone allow law enforcement to continue their organized investigation without any hindrance or interference, in order to avoid jeopardizing the investigation. We thank everyone for their continued support in finding Dylan Rounds,” the statement said.