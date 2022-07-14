Man pleads not guilty after being accused of attacking a woman with a piece of wood

IDAHO FALLS – A man charged with felony aggravated battery appeared in court Tuesday.

Koby Torrez, 21, pleaded not guilty after allegedly beating a woman with a 2×4 wooden plank.

RELATED | Preliminary hearing set for local man accused of attacking woman with piece of wood

Idaho Falls Police were dispatched to a call in Bonneville County on May 7 after a father told police that his son had come home “bloody and beat up.”

When they arrived, police saw Torrez in front of the home covered in a large amount of blood, according to court documents. EMS responded to the scene, where Torrez was medically treated but refused to go to the hospital.

According to court records, Torrez told police that he had been “jumped” outside of a bar. When he got home, he told his father that he and two friends had driven to another friend’s apartment, where an unknown woman attacked one of his friends. Torrez and his two friends left the apartment to go home and call the police.

On May 8, officers were called to EIRMC regarding a related incident that occurred on May 7. Officers were informed that a woman had been hit on the head with a baseball bat and was in the emergency room. The woman was suffering from a severe concussion and needed to have a tooth surgically removed.

On May 14, police returned to Torrez’s home, where court documents reveal he admitted to hitting the woman in the head with a 2×4. He was taken to the Bonneville County Jail, where he was booked on the aggravated battery charge.

Though Torrez has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.

Torrez was issued a no-contact order, and a jury trial is set for Sept. 12. If convicted, Torrez faces up to 15 years in prison.