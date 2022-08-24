Sonic Drive-In off of Yellowstone is up for lease after its been closed since March

IDAHO FALLS — A local fast food restaurant that’s been closed for over five months is now up for lease.

The Sonic Drive-In that has been closed since March is located on 1650 South Yellowstone Highway in Idaho Falls.

A sign was posted outside of the building by Mountain West Commercial Real Estate. A realtor with the company told EastIdahoNews.com the property has been on the market since the end of June.

The ground lease for the .48 acre parcel is going for $75,000 a year.

A public relations manager with Sonic Drive-In had told EastIdahoNews.com back in July, that they were looking forward to reopening the drive-in but didn’t have a confirmed date.

EastIdahoNews.com reached out to Sonic Drive-In for comment on the lease but has not heard back.

Yellow caution tape remains on the property at the drive-in since March when a fire broke out in the kitchen fryers. The fire spread up the walls and into the structure. Click here to read more.