Suspect wearing clown mask breaks into local restaurant

IDAHO FALLS – A popular local pizza restaurant was broken into early Wednesday morning.

Papa Tom’s Pizza was broken into around 4 a.m., according to Idaho Falls Police Department spokeswoman Jessica Clements.

An employee was in the store prepping ingredients for the day when they heard a loud crash.

Going to investigate the sound, the employee came face to face with what they believe to be a male suspect who had broken a window to get into the building.

The suspect was wearing a dark hoodie, blue jeans, gloves, and a clown mask.

According to Clements, there was a short verbal exchange, the suspect ran from the restaurant, and the employee called 911.

The break-in is still under investigation. Anyone with information about this suspect or any other crime is asked to contact dispatch at (208) 529-1200.

You can also contact Crime Stoppers and remain anonymous by calling (208) 522-1983, report online at www.ifcrime.org or download the P3tips app to your mobile device.