Donny Osmond shares the funny reason why his visit to Yellowstone Bear World was ’embarrassing’

REXBURG — Yellowstone Bear World welcomes tens of thousands of tourists every summer.

Most of the visitors want an up-close experience with the bears and other wildlife. Some people, like Donny Osmond, go to extremes to get close to the animals.

During a recent taping of 7 Questions with Emmy, the singing superstar shared about his visit to Yellowstone Bear World years ago.

“I was at Yellowstone (National Park) with my family. My kids were quite young and we were coming out the west end when I saw this billboard for Bear World,” Osmond told Emmy Eaton. “I said to the kids, ‘Want to see go see some bears?’ (They said) ‘Yeah!'”

As Osmond explained in the video clip above, he stopped at a grocery store as his puzzled wife asked what he was doing. Several minutes later he returned to the car with a bag full of honey.

“I put honey all over my car – all over the bumpers (and) I drove through Bear World,” Osmond said laughing. “My kids were screaming, ‘Get me out of here!’ I thought it was kind of cool. The bears were all over the car!”

The family left without a scratch and their vehicle was just fine, but Osmond admits he was a little embarrassed to share the experience with Emmy.

And he has a word of caution to other tourists who might have the same idea.

“Don’t ever put honey on your bumpers and drive through Bear World. Don’t do it. Don’t do it,” he says.

Osmond, who has been performing since he was 5 years old, is currently headlining his first-ever solo residency at Harrah’s Las Vegas. It has been voted Best New Show and Best Performer by the public in the Best of Las Vegas honors from The Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Watch Osmond’s entire 7 Questions with Emmy interview Thursday on EastIdahoNews.com. He talks about attending school as a child in the Disneyland Haunted Mansion, what he’s learned during his show business career, how he’s remained true to his values and the special gift he gives to each of his grandchildren.