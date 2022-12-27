Rexburg Children’s Choir, Adassa partner for ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’ music video

REXBURG — The Rexburg Children’s Choir has joined forces with a Disney star in a upbeat “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” music video.

Adassa, the voice of Dolores in Disney’s blockbuster hit “Encanto,” recorded a special arrangement of the song with the choir. She was the featured guest during the choir’s annual Christmas concert last month and they performed the smash single in front of a sold-out audience.

“When we learned that Adassa accepted the invitation to join us for the production, we knew that ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’ had to be a part of the show,” Rexburg Children’s Choir Director Ben Watson tells EastIdahoNews.com. “I commissioned a choral arrangement specifically for the Rexburg Children’s Choir, and the kids started learning their parts in August.”

The choir consists of 90 singers between the age of 10-17. The group has produced several other videos since its founding in 2018, including collaborations with David Archuleta, Mat and Savanna Shaw and Fernando Ortego.

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” has been one of the most streamed songs in Disney’s history. It was at the number-one spot for five weeks on the Billboard Hot 100, marking the first-ever song from a Disney film to top the chart for so many weeks.

“Working with Adassa was truly an extraordinary experience,” Watson explains. “I was impressed with how gracious and giving she was during her time in Rexburg. She ensured that every choir kid who wanted to interact with her had the opportunity to do so. And after the show concluded, she greeted every single audience member as they lined up for over an hour to meet her.”

Watch the music video in the player above.