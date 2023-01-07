Planet Doom burglary suspects bound to district court

IDAHO FALLS – The suspects of a July burglary at local haunted attraction Planet Doom will be bound over to district court on felony charges.

Twenty-two-year-old Trenton Mann from Victor was charged with felony grand theft, felony burglary and misdemeanor malicious injury to property. Twenty-year-old Andrew Holt from Idaho Falls was charged with felony grand theft and felony burglary.

According to court documents, Mann will be arraigned in district court on Jan. 10 in front of District Judge Bruce Pickett. Holt was arraigned in district court on Dec. 29.

The burglary happened during the early morning of July 15, 2022. According to court documents, both men gained access to the business through the roof, and were in the building for more than an hour.

According to police reports, they stole masquerade masks and cash from the business, which raises money for the local DARE program.

In the surveillance video, one of the people breaking in carried a box full of stolen property out the door, while the other had a backpack full of stolen property.

The two suspects at Planet Doom in Idaho Falls on July 15. | Courtesy Idaho Falls Police Department

Multiple anonymous crime tips were submitted to IFPD regarding the burglary, which led officers to Mann and Holt.

On Aug. 2, an officer found Holt and asked if he was Andrew Holt, and he said no. Holt asked the officer what he needed, and the officer said that he wanted to talk to Trenton Mann and Andrew Holt. Holt allegedly told the officer his name was Nick.

“I warned Andrew that he was committing the crime of providing false information to a police officer. Andrew confirmed that he was Andrew Holt at this time,” the officer wrote in the police report.

The officer told Holt that his and Mann’s names came up in an investigation and that he wanted to get their side of the story.

Holt said, “Hypothetically, if everything was returned, how would that look?” The officer told Holt that it would look much better for him if the business had all of its property back.

Holt said he did not know where the property was, but he would tell Mann that the police were involved in hopes that would motivate Mann to tell him where it was.

“Andrew told me they did not plan on going inside Planet Doom. Andrew said that he and Trenton thought it would be cool to get on top of the building,” documents said.

Holt later returned the items to Planet Doom through another person, according to documents. It is unclear if the returned items included money.

Holt was scheduled to attend a jury trial on March 28, but it has been vacated. If convicted, Holt could face up to 24 years in prison and $55,000 in fines.

Mann pleaded not guilty to malicious injury to property in November. If convicted, Mann could face up to 25 years in prison and $56,000 in fines.

Though Holt and Mann have been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean they committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.