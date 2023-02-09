Biz Buzz: How an Idaho Falls man’s auto ‘addiction’ led him to open motorsports shop

Do you want to know what’s happening in the eastern Idaho business scene? We’ve got you covered. Here is a rundown of this week’s business news across the valley.

BIZ BRIEF

IDAHO FALLS

Auto racer, shop owner loves sharing his passion with customers

Rhett Panter, second from right, and his team at Powerneedy Motorsports in Idaho Falls. | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS – Rhett Panter is happiest when he’s behind the wheel of a fast car at the racetrack — or souping up or repairing vehicles at his shop.

The 36-year-old Idaho Falls man is the owner of Powerneedy Motorsports, a 6,000-square-foot auto fabrication and maintenance shop at 1463 Commerce Way, Ste. 2 in Idaho Falls. Whether you’re a hard-core autocross enthusiast or a daily commuter needing a tune-up on your vehicle, taking care of customers is what Panter and his team are passionate about.

It’s a business that started naturally for Panter out of his home garage years ago because of his extensive knowledge and interest in all things automotive.

“It all started with trying to build and customize my own vehicle. It became a passion. It was something I did on the side (for fun) and later became a thing where people recognized what I could do … and started asking if I could do that for them,” Panter tells EastIdahoNews.com.

The requests continued pouring in, which prompted him to start a business because he couldn’t keep up with the workload.

Panter’s interest in cars stems back to his childhood. It began with an autocross race in Utah he participated in many years ago called a time attack race, which tests a driver’s ability to get the fastest lap around a track. See what it’s like and why he says racing is a valuable skill in the video above.

Today, he enjoys hosting his own races and events at his track in Tooele, Utah.

When it comes to working in the shop, Panter says one of the perks is being able to work on “some pretty cool cars.” One of his favorites is the McLaren 620R, a rarity in GT’s line of “race cars for the road.”

“This is more rare than a P1, McLaren’s flagship car. There’s only a couple hundred of these ever built, and it’s right here in Idaho Falls,” says Panter.

While he enjoys working on exotic, luxury cars, Panter makes it clear it’s also a joy to work on common commuter cars. He praises his team, who each specialize in a particular aspect of auto maintenance, which makes them equipped to deal with almost any auto issue, he says.

In the year since he moved to his current location, Panter says the space is quickly becoming too small. He’s planning to expand in the near future.

Also in the works are open houses.

“We try to do frequent open houses here during the summer so people can come check the place out. A lot of our clients are nice enough to bring cars,” Panter says. “It’s a chance to meet some other car (enthusiasts) during a fun, relaxing event.”

Powerneedy Motorsports is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

BIZ BITS

Rexburg Chamber hosting restaurant week

REXBURG – The Rexburg Chamber of Commerce invites you to “eat, treat and repeat” during its annual restaurant week.

The event is happening the week of Feb. 20. The Rexburg Standard Journal reports the chamber will host a “Where’s Waldo?” contest at various eateries in town throughout the week. Participants can submit a picture of themselves next to Waldo for fun.

Many of the restaurants will have other activities as well. Space Crepes at 155 West Main Street is offering deals and discounts daily, including Monday kids day where all kids under 10 get half off any menu item. Other activities are listed in the flyer below.

Those who show a receipt of purchase from a Rexburg restaurant that week will be able to see a movie at the Romance Theater for free.

