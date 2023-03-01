School delays for Wednesday, March 1

The following schools are delayed on Wednesday, March 1 due to severe winter weather:

West Jefferson School District 253 – two hour delay

Jefferson School District 251 – two hour delay

Multiple highways remained closed Tuesday night due to blowing snow, drifts and treacherous conditions.

You can find the latest weather forecast here and live traffic cameras here.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this story if more school closures or delays are announced.