DAY 15 | LIVE UPDATES: FBI analyst back on the stand, Lori Vallow Daybell's sister in courtroom for trial - East Idaho News

LIVE UPDATES FROM THE LORI VALLOW DAYBELL TRIAL

8:36 a.m. We are waiting for Judge Boyce to take the stand. The defense attorneys and prosecutors are likely in a meeting with him as they all left the courtroom. Lori is sitting alone at the defense table with her back to the gallery. She is writing on a yellow notepad.

8:35 a.m. FBI analyst Nick Ballance will be back on the stand first thing this morning. He tracked cell phones belonging to Chad Daybell, Lori Vallow and Alex Cox.

8:25 a.m. It’s day 15 of Lori Vallow Daybell’s murder trial. She has just walked in the courtroom and is sitting at the defense table with her attorneys. Lori’s sister, Summer Shiflet, is here with her husband, uncle and other family members. I expect that she will take the stand today. When Lori walked in, Summer smiled at her. Here is a photo of them in happier times years ago before the case began.