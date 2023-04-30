Suspect in high-speed chase charged with kidnapping - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A suspect who led police on a high-speed chase last week is facing more charges related to that incident.

Alese Torrez, 30, of Idaho Falls was arrested April 24 after leading Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies on a high-speed chase down 17th Street in Idaho Falls. She is now facing additional charges, according to police.

Court documents show that Torrez has been charged with kidnapping in the second degree. She was previously charged with fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer in a motor vehicle (felony), possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to use and leaving the scene of an accident (all misdemeanors).

Torrez is accused of beating the passenger in her car on April 24 and preventing her from escaping when police responded. Torez then allegedly ran away, still holding onto her passenger’s sweat pants and dragging the woman’s legs on the road. The victim was able to free herself from the car before Torrez began speeding down 17th Street at more than 60 mph, said police.

Torrez is being held on a $50,000 bond and is under a no-contact order with the victim.

If she is found guilty, Torrez could serve up to 25 years in addition to a $50,000 fine for the kidnapping charge alone.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 5 at the Law Enforcement Building in Idaho Falls.

Although Torrez is accused of a crime, it does not necessarily mean she committed it. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.