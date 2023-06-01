'Have a drink and relax' at new social club in Idaho Falls - East Idaho News

Do you want to know what’s happening in the eastern Idaho business scene? We’ve got you covered. Here is a rundown of this week’s business news across the valley.

Owners want you to ‘have a drink and relax’ at new high-end social club

Britney Neibaur, left, with regional manager Katy Sommers inside The Buzz Factory. | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS – Britney Neibaur’s new business venture is getting plenty of “buzz.”

The Buzz Factory is a high-end social club that opened in January at 751 South Capital in Idaho Falls. A social club is a place groups can meet for social interaction and activities while enjoying an alcoholic beverage.

In other areas, social clubs are intended to take a nightclub experience to the next level. But the idea behind Neibaur’s model is to provide a “relaxed, high-end vibe” for clients.

The business includes big-screen TVs for sports viewing parties, golf simulators, pool tables and other games, along with “the first self-pour beer wall in Idaho Falls.”

“It’s a place that you can come in, have a drink and relax. But we wanted it to be a place for people to come and have business meetings for lunch,” Neibaur tells EastIdahoNews.com. “We want to be able to have concerts and things like that so people can come in and relax and network with others around east Idaho.”

Get a look inside in the video above.

Neibaur and her husband, Skyler, bought the space inside the old cheese factory last August. The turnout in the first few months was “really great,” she says.

The Neibaurs moved to Rigby from Las Vegas about 10 years ago. During that time, they’ve traveled all over the country with their live event company, Live a Little Entertainment Group. In their travels, they visited similar venues and decided there was a need for a social club in Idaho Falls.

“Entertainment is in my blood,” Britney says. “We wanted a brick-and-mortar (location) so we could entertain people every weekend in different ways. If we can take two hours and help people forget about the chaos … and put a smile on their faces, that’s our goal.”

The building dates back to 1932, and though it required a lot of renovation, Britney says its proximity to the river and downtown made it an appealing location.

She eventually wants the business to be membership-based, where people will have a personal code with 24-hour access to the building.

The Buzz Factory is next to the Idaho Falls Family Fun Center inside the old cheese factory. | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

Additionally, the Buzz Factory is next to the Idaho Falls Family Fun Center, which is moving to a new location on 17th Street. The Neibaurs are planning to take over that space so they can expand and add new amenities for clients.

“We want to bring karaoke pods. It’s like a VIP lounge area where you can have your own private setup with karaoke. We’re considering ax-throwing, and would like to add more pool tables, more big screen TVs — the exact same vibe, just double the square footage,” she says.

Current hours are Thursday through Sunday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Pricing and other info is available on the company’s website.

Rigby Chamber gearing up for annual Stampede Days celebration

RIGBY – Rigby Stampede Days, an annual celebration aimed around local cowboys, is just around the corner, and the Chamber of Commerce is busy preparing.

The two-day celebration kicks off on Friday, June 16, with the Stampede Days Rodeo at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds at 8 p.m. The festivities will begin the following day at 10 a.m. with a parade. Food and vendors will be on hand at Rigby City Park from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. It will conclude with a final night of rodeo action at 8 p.m.

Parade entry forms must be submitted no later than Wednesday, June 14. For an entry form or more information, contact Chamber President Teresa Anderson at (208) 745-8715 or email teresa.anderson@fste.com.

Yellowstone Food Village in Idaho Falls hosting Food Truck Summer Kickoff event

IDAHO FALLS – The Idaho Innovation Center announces its Food Truck Summer Kickoff for the Yellowstone Food Village on Friday, June 2, at 2288 North Yellowstone Highway.

The Yellowstone Food Village now has seven food vendors, all available in one location. Locations include:

La Caretta – extensive menu of fresh Mexican food

Yoimi Sushi & Hibachi – freshly cooked hibachi and delicious sushi

rolls

Rose Marie's Gluten Free – a variety of Gluten-Free foods

Tropical Paradise – a wide variety of food recipes combining 3

Cheese Rex – Gourmet Grilled Cheese Sandwiches and more

states of Michoacan, Jalisco’s and Sinaloa food craves Cheese Rex – Gourmet Grilled Cheese Sandwiches and more

Hippie Hydration – Making and offering healthy drinks made from only the best ingredients

only the best ingredients

Thai Food Plus – (Opening Soon) a delicious menu of both Thai and American Food

and American Food

All food vendors will be offering 10% off all menu items for this one-day-only event. Most of the food vendors are open during lunch and dinner hours throughout the week. You can also order online so your food is ready when you arrive. Visit the website for more information or call (208) 520-9400.

