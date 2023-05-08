DAY 24 | LIVE UPDATES: Daybell text messages reveal details on deaths, affair, money and more - East Idaho News

LIVE UPDATES FROM THE LORI VALLOW DAYBELL TRIAL

2:57 p.m. Thomas asks about the hundreds of videos on Lori’s iCloud accounts. He says there were lots of videos of Lori singing with her children, playing on the beach and acting like a mother does with her children. Hart says that’s correct.

2:54 p.m. Thomas asks about the patriarchal blessing. He asks how Hart learned that Chad did not have the authority to perform the blessings. Hart says he did not contact anyone in LDS leadership about it. Hart says he knew Chad’s calling in the church was the ward clerk – not the patriarch. “Based on the totality of the investigation, to my knowledge. Chad Daybell is not a patriarch.”

2:53 p.m. Smith has no further questions. John Thomas will be cross-examining Hart.

2:52 p.m. Smith: “From November 2019 until June 2020, did the FBI and law enforcement ever stop looking for JJ and Tylee?” Hart: “No.” Smith: “Did you ever see any evidence that JJ Vallow was alive after September 2019?” Hart: “No.” Smith: “Did you ever see any evidence that Lori was looking for him or trying to help him after Sept. 22, 2019?” Hart: “No.”

2:51 p.m. Smith asks Hart about the messages he found about JJ, Tylee and Tammy being dark. She asks if he ever saw an objection to them being dark. He says no.

2:49 p.m. Boyce is back on the bench. Jurors are being brought in.

2:18 p.m. We are now taking an afternoon break. Be back at 2:45 p.m.

2:15 p.m. Boyce asks for a quick sidebar with the attorneys. White noise is played in the courtroom.

2:14 p.m. Hart says there were two messages about a divorce between Lori and Charles on the iCloud account. One was from Lori’s bishop saying Charles was going to serve Lori with divorce papers. The other was from Charles about the divorce. Smith asks if there was any evidence that Lori searched for a divorce attorney. He says no.

2:12 p.m. Hart says there were a lot of messages about the day-to-day activities of JJ and Tylee prior to September 2019. After Sept. 8, there was no evidence of Tylee on the iCloud. After Sept. 23, there was nothing on the iCloud about JJ.

2:11 p.m. Smith asks about deleted items on the iCloud – specifically about Kay Woodcock. Hart doesn’t know about deleted items but says “there were messages from Kay Woodcock to Lori Vallow about wanting to Facetime JJ and bring JJ to his father’s memorial service.”

2:10 p.m. Hart says there were “several” messages of planning for the future on the iCloud accounts.

2:06 p.m. At one point, Chad said, “Well done. Thy soul is cleansed. All is well…You will be a powerful servant. I bless you with the knowledge that you will now move forward with physical action and spiritual power that will be bestowed upon you.” Alex died two weeks later.

2:04 p.m. Smith asks Hart if any part of the patriarchal blessing Chad gave to Alex stood out. He reads the part where it says Alex was a warrior and chosen to do important things.

2:01 p.m. Smith asks Hart if he knows what a patriarchal blessing is and who has the authority to give the blessings. He says they are blessings given to LDS members and they give them guidance and direction. He says within each geographic stake within the church, one person is called to administer the blessings to people living in the area. Hart says Chad Daybell was not authorized by the church to give patriarchal blessings.

1:59 p.m. Hart says he found hundreds of videos on the iCloud account. Smith now asks to admit a written copy of the patriarchal blessing Chad gave to Alex. If you want to listen to it, here’s a link:

1:57 p.m. Hart says there was evidence on Lori’s iCloud that Alex believed his mission was to help Lori. The next slide shows a message from Lori to Melani B. on Nov. 16. “Will you do this job if your whole family turns against you?? That is what the Lord has asked of us! Our glories will be worth it and they will all shrink on our presence. It will be a sad day for those who chose to oppose us when we work for the Lord and are His valiant warriors. Be strong my little one!! We will be gone in a few.”

1:53 p.m. On Oct. 23, Lori texts Chad: “I had a bad dream about Al. Make sure he is still him and protect him.” Lori to Chad: “He would be the one they use to get to us both. All this alone time is not good for him.” Chad to Lori, “I will try to reach out to him later today.” Chad says: “I just cleared all of Al’s weapons, curses and cords, and filled him with malachite healing balm. I also put angels around him.” On another message, a text says, “Alex cox multiple creation 4th creation exalted 9 times sibling to me 2 times on 4th creation and became eternal companions after 4th creation. His mission is to help Lori.”

1:52 p.m. Chad and Lori go back and forth over how much they miss each other and want to be with each other. Remember – this is the morning after Tammy died. Chad says, “I’m feeling sad, but it isn’t for the reason everyone thinks.”

1:49 p.m. Continuing…Lori to Chad: “Need you to hold me tight! That would be great. What about the idea of you coming here Thursday or Friday. Or do u want me to come home?” Chad to Lori, “Their apartment is haunted and we can’t clear the place. So they are looking to move anyway, and I have the perfect place for them. I need to be here to get sorting the financial stuff.” Chad asks Lori to look for a condo for them in Hawaii. Chad texts Lori, “I want to get going full steam on the Lili workout plan. Tighten the abs, get a full-body tan, grow my hair out. This could be really good for both of us.” Lori to Chad: “I love that plan.”

1:47 p.m. The next slide is around midnight on Oct. 20, 2019. Chad to Lori: “Percentage in body – Holsor 24, Ukola 11, Grisome 14.” Chad to Lori, “Great job on lowering them. I loved talking with you. It is baby night so come get mt later.” The next morning – Chad to Lori, “Missing you so much. I can feel you in bed with me, though. Can’t wait to hold you tightly every day and night.” Lori to Chad, “I’m missing you more!! I need you desperately! I can’t wait!”

1:46 p.m. The night Tammy died, Chad texts Lori. “Not fun without you. Can u call me?” Lori responds, “How are you doing is the question?” Chad to Lori, “I’m hanging in there. My parents are staying here and we are still getting visitors, but I will call you soon.”

1:44 p.m. On Oct. 19, the day Tammy died, Lori receives a text from an unknown individual at 10:33 a.m. Lori was in Hawaii with Melani. “I’m not sure if you hear but Chad’s wide died last night.” Lori responds, “Oh my gosh. I did not hear that. I’m in Hawaii and it’s 6 a.m.” Lori then texts, “Do you know what happened?” Unknown responds, “Yes, she awoke in the night coughing, threw up, collapsed and passed away.”

1:42 p.m. Now we see texts between Lori and Melani sent on Oct. 14. Lori to Melani: “Ya but until that agreement is signed by the judge it is all subject to change. That’s probably the reason for the delay.” Melani to Lori: “Is there a possibility he could go before I move?” Lori to Melani: “There’s always that possibility. We will work on it! Just have faith.” Melani tells Lori shd doesn’t recall the words “to get him out.”

1:41 p.m. Smith asks about the emoji on the last text. I descried it as a shocked face emoji (hard to see from my seat) but on closer look, it does have an ‘x’ over each eye. Hart says it could mean death. This text was sent between the attempted shooting of Tammy and the day Tammy was killed.

1:39 p.m. On Oct. 14, Audrey B. texts Lori and asks, “How did yesterday go? With you and C working?” Lori to Audrey, “Well we did a lot of work today. We got her out but a brand new one got in. So we are still working on it. Audrey any ideas you have would be greatly appreciated.” Audrey to Lori: “Ok (shocked face emoji).”

1:38 p.m. Melani to Lori: “What about Brandon not being able to take the kids to (Utah)? Does dad think I will need to be here.” Lori says, “Nope. U need to be unavailable. That is the schedule.” Melani to Lori: “Ok captain.”

1:36 p.m. The next slide shows messages on Oct. 7, 2019. Lori to Melani B.: “I’m really feeling like we need to go to Missouri and work. Maybe we can fly there on Thursday and back on sat.” Lori to Melani B.: “American has a nonstop flight from Phx to Kansas City Thursday at 1pm. Then fly back on sat at 6:30 p.m. Audrey said we could stay with her but I told her we could get a hotel and she could stay with us. She will take us to all the amazing sights!”

1:34 p.m. Chad then texts that Tammy “has been switched. Tammy is in Limbo, and a level 3 demonic entity named Viola is in her body. It happened at around 10 p.m. and was done by Tammy’s sister Sam, who I always knew was 3D but in terms of. “Sam is much like Brandon. She has been my biggest enemy over the years. She refuses to read my books and threw the biggest fit when we moved to Idaho. She has only visited us when the kids got married and always fled Idaho within hours like she was being burned. She’s definitely comparable to Brandon and Summer.” Chad to Lori: “Not fully sure of the timing for removal, but once her actions verify the differences, I don’t want to wait.”

1:29 p.m. On Oct. 3, Chad texts Lori: “Good night angel Lili. So excited to go on our date.” Loi texts Alex the next day. “We are supposed to go on a real date tonight but we are discussing it. Perhaps an evening at home would be better so we are not out and about. I’ll let you know. But u could come and sing with us after your shower.” Chad to Lori the next day (Oct. 5): Hello, sweet angel. Big news about Tammy. Please let me know if you are awake and can talk.”

1:27 p.m. On Sept. 24, Sidney texts Lori and asks if she is still ok with her coming over today. Lori responds that JJ’s grandparents came and took him “to give me a break.” “He won’t be back until probably the end of October. I wish I had other work for you to do. You are such a darling girl. I understand if you need to get another job.” Lori sends another message to Sidney. “I’m not sure when he will be back but I’m going to travel.” Hart says there was no indication that JJ’s grandparents visited Rexburg.

1:25 p.m. The next slide shows the photo of JJ playing with a cup on the couch. It was taken Sept. 22 at 10:46 a.m. It’s the last known video of JJ. It’s very short – maybe 3-4 seconds. No other videos or photos were found in Lori’s iCloud account after this day.

1:24 p.m. Lori had help from others to care for JJ in Arizona. Hart says after Lori moved to Rexburg, the only source of help he found for Lori was Sidney.

1:22 p.m. The last known sighting of Tylee Ryan was Sept. 8, 2019. Smith asks Hart if Tylee was a resource in helping care for JJ before she disappeared. Hart: “There were lots of texts in the iCloud related to Tylee helping to take care of JJ when Lori Vallow had errands to run or needed to be absent from the home for one reason or another.”

1:18 p.m. The first slide we see this afternoon is between Sidney Woodbury from Care.com to Lori on Sept. 13, 2019. Sidney testified earlier in the trial. She writes to Lori that she’s worked with autistic children in the past and thinks she would do great babysitting JJ. Lori responds that she will pay $15 an hour and is flexible with time. Lori says she will need childcare every afternoon starting at 2:30 p.m. and then on Saturday.

1:14 p.m. Hart takes the witness stand. Here is a sketch of him testifying this morning.

1:13 p.m. Blake asks if some of the slides on the Edwards exhibit can be admitted as separate, individual slides. Boyce says he will consider it when the time comes. Jurors will now be brought in.

1:10 p.m. Boyce now ruling on a timeline that prosecutors want to be admitted. He says certain slides are highlighted in colors and they stand out. “I think it’s improper to emphasize certain parts of evidence. That’s for argument.” Boyce asks to have editorial references and colors to be removed. Once those changes are made, he is fine to admit the timeline.

1:08 p.m. There are some slides after the story in the presentation that Boyce says he will not allow for several reasons. He says one slide has multiple photos and titles that are argumentative. He says another slide has highlighting on it and case law does not allow for emphasis on some parts versus others. So these slides will not be admitted.

1:07 p.m. Boyce says he will allow the story in its entirety to be submitted to the jury as an exhibit but won’t allow for the entire thing to be read into the record.

1:05 p.m. Boyce now ruling on whether the entire James and Elena romance story can be admitted. He says it’s 35 slides worth of a long story that is “part fantasy. To read the entire story into the record and publish it likewise to the jury would create a waste of time. needlessly cumulative of evidence and may be too confusing to the jury at that point.”

1:04 p.m. Boyce says the presentation has too many issues and he’s not going to allow it in. “The witness can testify and can testify to any material facts he knows about but the Powerpoint itself is going to be disallowed based on what the court has reviewed.”

12:59 p.m. Boyce says he has multiple issues after going through the Edwards Powerpoint exhibit. “It appears to be a closing argument Powerpoint. There is editorialization in the Powerpoint.” Boyce says one slide cites directly from the report of another officer. If an officer were on the stand, they would not be allowed to quote directly from a report. Boyce says another slide quotes directly from an interview Melanie Gibb gave before the trial. “There are simply too many issues from the way that PowerPoint was put together.” Boyce says it’s “prepackaged testimony” and not a summary.

12:55 p.m. We are back from lunch and Boyce is on the bench. He says he’s ready to rule on the exhibits that the next witness, Nick Edwards, has prepared. Prosecutors want them admitted for the jury to see.

11:47 a.m. We are now going on a lunch break until 12:45 p.m.

Tylee Ryan and JJ Vallow at Yellowstone National Park with their mother, Lori Vallow and Vallow’s brother Alex Cox. | Courtesy FBI

11:45 a.m. Now Hart says we are looking at the videos section on lori4style. He says there are many short videos found on the account. The first one we see was captured on Sept. 8, 2019 at 2:49 p.m. It’s very short and shows JJ and Tylee hugging at Yellowstone with Alex behind them.

11:44 a.m. Alex to Lori: “That’s when he yells nooooo.” Alex to Lori: “ok.” Alex to Lori: “My lips are sealed.” Lori to Alex: “Good boy. Learning more. I’ll fill you in this afternoon.”

11:42 a.m. Alex to Lori: “I am going to get lunch and probably go to the range to sight in my rifles.” Lori to Chad: “Fun!! U need the practice.” Alex to Lori: “I do.” Lori to Alex: “Bad news on our brother!!” Lori to Alex: “Z.” Alex asks when he became a zombie and it was “forced out I think.” Lori tells Alex JJ is stronger and “fights them off everyday.”

11:40 a.m. Alex to Lori: “And I can change it to whatever u want if you wanna change it. I am proud of you. No more Z’s.” Lori to Alex: “We r trying to get to the bottom of what we need to do to eliminate them completely. I’m sure you will be told also.” Alex to Lori: “Excellent.” Zs stands for zombies.

11:37 a.m. The last sighting of Tylee Ryan was Sept. 8, 2019. On Sept. 3, Alex texted Lori, “Wifi is in. Whatcha doin?” Lori to Alex, “Working on Z’s. What did u decide on user name and password?” Alex to Lori: “Network name is anti-laman. Password is 2manykids.” Lori to Alex: “Funny!!” Laman is a bad guy in the Book of Mormon.

11:36 a.m. “Their relationship is the driving force behind the crimes that are alleged in this case,” Hart says.

11:34 a.m. Lori to Chad: “I’m so alone without you. It’s devastating!!” Chad to Lori: “I feel so alone too. We are surrounded by telestial relatives that are simply obstacles. I’m so sick of it!” Lori to Chad: “Me too!! What is that you really want?” Chad to Lori: “I want to be with you. That is my greatest hope and dream. I would happily join you tomorrow if it felt like heaven would not strike us down.”

11:31 a.m. Lori goes on to say how disappointed she is that she didn’t get to chat with Chad on his birthday and she tells him to go be with his wife and family. Chad responds, “Oh honey. That is so crushing. I feel so destroyed inside. You know my love for you is deep and real.” He tells her he will leave her alone “as excruciating as it will be.” Lori responds that he can’t say nothing else matters because everything is before her. Chad responds, “The pain is unbearable.”

11:28 a.m. The next text exchange is from Aug. 11, 2019. Chad to Lori: “I will join you! Partly why I am so sad is my Boise trip has turned into a trip with extended family. Not happy about it.” Lori to Chad: “How much more of this can u take??” Chad to Lori: “They want to go to Craters of the Moon National Park. I can’t take much more. So trapped.” Lori to Chad: “R we supposed to wait forever?” Chad to Lori: “No, but the next two days will be torture. Thankfully I will be alone most of Wednesday and beyond.” Lori to Chad: “Is that what He wants? For me to sit around waiting for you endlessly and you miserably wasting time? It just doesn’t feel right.” Chad to Lori: “I’m just so frustrated. I’m sorry, honey.” Lori to Chad: “U can’t just keep tearing my heart out. I really can’t take it any more. I’m sorry.”

11:28 a.m. Hart says there were a lot of references to Chad and Lori “portaling” to each other so they could be together spiritually.

11:27 a.m. That same day, Lori texts Chad: “Very good description of what just happened. Wish you were really here to experience this with me.” Lori to Chad: “Thank you for being mine. Wish I could wake up and kiss your sweet tender lips for real. you are my everything.”

11:25 a.m. We now see a photo of Lori in a yellow swimming suit on the beach. It was sent to Chad on Aug. 10, 2019. The text says, “Surprises are waiting!!”

11:23 a.m. Lori to Chad: “Do u think there is a perfectly orchestrated plan to take the children? And we just have to wait for it to be carried out? What should I be doing?” Chad to Lori: “You are doing everything right, my love. The Lord told me, ‘She is on the right track.’ He said to just keep resolving the telestial issues so you are unencumbered and fully free.” Chad to Lori: “That actually feels good that JJ was talking to the real Blake. Getting close. When I was sitting across from him eating bacon, I sensed he was barely attached to his body.”

11:20 a.m. Hart says these texts were relevant to the investigation because they were about JJ’s death percentages and Chad Daybell responded. JJ’s percentage, at this point, was at zero.

11:18 a.m. Chad to Lori: “Cheek to cheek. Loin to loin. It isn’t very far away, my love.” Lori to Chad: “I wish I could see with you and be cheek to cheek.” Chad to Lori: “I seriously cannot stop crying, I was allowed to feel my own emotions I will experience as you sing to them, and the love, admiration and reverence I have for you are indescribable. Everything we do together is going to be spectacular.” Loti to Chad: “I can’t wait. Literally can not wait. I have no patience. I want you now.”

11:16 a.m. Chad to Lori: “Yes, he’s at zero. He probably was partly through the veil, talking to people both light and dark.” Lori to Chad: “Maybe he was talking to the real Blake.” Chad to Lori: “Yes, that was the real Blake.” Lori to Chad: “Do you think there is a perfectly orchestrated plan to take the children? And we just have to wait for it to be carried out?” Lori to Chad: “I feel lost like I should be doing something to help.” Chad to Lori: “There is a plan being orchestrated for the children. I was shown last night but it has been taken from my mind of course.”

11:14 a.m. We now have five slides from Aug. 10. Lori to Chad: “Please check JJ. He just woke up saying crazy stuff and won’t go back to sleep. He is talking to Blake. It’s weird.” Chad to Lori: “JJ is still JJ. I am told his spirit recognizes Blake is evil and is unsettled by him.” Chad to Lori: “Hi my love. How is JJ now?” Lori to Chad: “He’s better. He was just up talking nonsense for like 2 hours last night. I’m sure they were bugging him. Is he at zero yet? I miss you.”

11:12 a.m. On Aug. 9, 2019, Lori asks Chad to check Nathan Pacheco, a singer. “See what level he is. Is he light?” Lori to Chad: “Also Mark Stroud, Mel g. thinks he went dark but I think he’s light.” Chad responds that Pachecho is dark and Lori pushes back that she got he was light. Chad says they will go with Lori’s answer. “Why what’s wrong with your picker?” Lori says. “What about Mike Stroud? Seriously?” Chad says, “He’s done a great job infiltrating.”

11:10 a.m. “Grandpa Keith is here. I am supposed to warn you that you are unprotected. The angels are angry that you are ignoring me, but he says he isn’t allowed to. I’m honestly not trying to manipulate you to respond. I understand that you need your space. But they say you have cut me off, and the protection I built around your house is gone. I love you and don’t want you getting attacked. They said that if you at least give me a (thumbs up emoji), it will restore our protections,” Chad wrote. Grandpa Keith was deceased.

11:08 a.m. Chad continues to text Lori, who is not responding. He then sends a text saying Lori has lost the protections he gave her and if she will at least respond with a thumbs up, he will work to restore the protections. She responds with, “I love you.” He says he will get to work getting things restored.

11:06 a.m. Same day, same text exchange. Chad to Lori: “Missing you. Heading to the girl’s funeral. Emma was her teacher and is one of the speakers. This is very difficult, but I will abide by your request to not talk. I hate causing you pain, because I love you more than ever.” Hours later, Chad to Lori: “You’re the best. I hope your day goes well. I adore you.” A few hours later, Chad to Lori: “Absolutely excruciating to be cut off from you. I love you.”

11:04 a.m. Lori sent Melani B. a text on Aug. 7. “We just had a big fight. Probably no go on next week.” Melani to Lori: “Are you ok?” Chad to Lori: “My heart is crushed. I will never stop loving you.” Melani to Lori: “I love you. If you need to talk at all just call me. I don’t sleep anyways. Hang in there baby. It was a hard day. Don’t let the dumb things here get to you. You know who you are. Praying for our hearts to be made full and for the lord to execute all things expeditiously.” Hart says this is the first instance of a fight between Lori and Chad in the iCloud.

11:01 a.m. The next slide is messages from Aug. 7, 2019. Lori was with Melani B.’s children and send Chad this message: “I love you. taking braxy home now. I’ll check on her.” Lori to Chad: “She is asleep. She put a bunch of holes in the walls and doors. Definitely had demons helping her. Probably 1000.” Lori to Chad: “Mel wants us to come up there tomorrow but I said next Thursday to Sunday. What do you think?” Lori to Chad: “We r both so tired of taking care of demons. We are weary. Please ask the Lord to take them.”

11 a.m. We now see two photos that were sent to Lori. One is of Chad standing next to a picture of Jesus. The other is a photo of Alex Cox standing next to the same picture of Jesus. The caption sent to Lori from Chad with the photos says, “Two exalted beings.”

10:58 a.m. Hart says there were “voluminous” communications between Charles and Lori about Tylee’s behavior.

10:57 a.m. The next slide shows messages on Aug. 1, 2019. Lori to an unlisted individual: “Panda was good. Just got jj to sleep. Going to try to take a bath. Ty yelled at me for 30 min. then took off in her car. Won’t answer me.” Unlisted individual to Lori: “That was expected.”

10:56 a.m. Smith asks Hart about the terms “telestial” and “terrestrial” used in the conversations. Telestial meant in reference to this world, Hart says. Terrestrial was in reference to a higher plane or an elevated place.

10:53 a.m. The next slide shows communication from July 30, 2019. Chad to Lori: “I believe Lilliliacious is a terrestrial word that encompasses our time together.” Lori to Chad: “Yes it does. Call me.” Lori to Chad: “I love you until then.” Chad to Lori: “Yes, until then I love you.” Chad to Lori: “No worries. Garth just arrived home. I absolutely adore you. We’re going to have a fabulous life together.”

10:50 a.m. Hart says Lori Vallow initiated the inquiry about JJ Vallow’s death percentage. “She questioned why JJ’s percentage wasn’t at zero.”

10:47 a.m. Next slide: Lori to Chad: “2 and 3 percent? Not zero?” Chad to Lori: “I will explain when we talk.” Lori responds: “Ok. Still feeling hot for you.” Chad to Lori: “Yes, we might need to release a little steam next time we meet. Anyway, this is the chart that checks what percentage mortals are still in their body. It worked for my friend’s wife who died, my neighbor, George Bush, Stan Lee, etc. I kind of forgot about it because we’ve been dealing with zombies and demonic entities. But this afternoon Tammy said she felt lightheaded, as if her body and spirit weren’t connected.”

10:45 a.m. We are back from the break. Hart remains on the stand and we see text messages from July 30. Chad to Lori: “I got the inspiration to go back to my original death percentages that helped us track Charles, Ned, etc. Tammy is very close. Her percentage has fallen steadily since Hiplos left. It is encouraging!” Lori responds: “What s the percentage now? what about jjs too?” Chad to Lori: “Tammy is at 3. JJ is at 2. Both are being heavily shielded to stop intruders.”

10:12 a.m. We are taking a morning recess until 10:35 a.m.

10:09 a.m. Hart now reading a message Kay Woodcock sent to Lori begging her to allow JJ to attend his dad’s memorial service. “We miss him so much. I’ll leave in the morning to get him if you’d allow it. I’m begging you. Please.” Lori forwarded the message to Chad. Chad then responds, “Interesting message from Kay. She doesn’t seem inclined to want to share the money.” Lori responds that they are jerks, and she isn’t responding ever. Hart says there was never any sign that Lori ever communicated with Kay again.

10:08 a.m. “The references in hurting children and giving them a reason to scream are relevant,” Hart says when Smith asks why he included this slide in the presentation. Hart says he never saw any messages where Lori protested anyone getting hurt.

10:05 a.m. July 29 – Chad to Lori: “One question: Do you want me to cause pain yet to those two 3s you’re riding with?” Lori to Chad: “Probably hold off on then till we arrive. This will be mistake to deal with. But I’ll text you if they start acting up and we can zap them. Miserable not mistake.” Chad to Lori, “Sounds great. Yes if they are going to act up, we’ll at least give them a reason to scream. I love, cherish, treasure and adore you. The wonderful memories just keep coming back. you are mesmerizing. Raphael is one lucky guy.” Hart says Lori was on a trip with Melani B. and her two kids – referencing the two 3s in the car. Hart says JJ was present, he’s unsure about Tylee.

10:03 a.m. Smith describes the next slide that displays the life insurance documents showing Kay Woodcock was the beneficiary. Lori sent Chad proof of the change of beneficiary. We don’t see the slide because some personal information needs to be redacted.

10:01 a.m. July 28 messages. Lori to Chad: “R u mad? Sad? What?” Chad to Lori, “I’m doing okay. Just no privacy here to hardly text, and I’m missing you immensely. I feel good about the trip.” Lori to Chad: “I need a distraction while I’m waiting for you! I love you!” Chad to Lori: “Absolutely. I think you’ll have a fun time!” Hart says Lori was going to take a trip while she was waiting for Chad. Lori went to California.

9:57 a.m. Now we see a text message Lori received from Melani B. that Lori then sent to Chad. It talks about a message Melani received from “Father.” It says he is pleased with her and she has overcome all. “Things will be fast-paced and you are ready. I love you so much. God speed…Now don’t mind if I speed things up a bit.” Lori then sends Chad this: “That is a very nice message Mel B received. I won’t mind at all if he speeds things up a bit!” Chad to Lori, “Yes, I miss holding you in my arms – caressing and kissing you.”

9:55 a.m. That same day, Chad texts Lori. “I’m home. Missing you immensely and feeling very tired, but I had a splendid time with you, my love! I will text again soon.” Chad then texts, “Tonight I figured out who I feel like. I’m a grown-up version of Harry Potter, who has to live with the Dudleys in his little space under the stairs. Every few weeks I get to escape and have amazing adventures with my Goddess lover, but then I have to return to my place under the stairs, feeling trapped. But I sense permanent freedom is coming!”

9:52 a.m. On July 26, Lori sends Chad a text asking him to check JJ. “She said he was calm and he watched movies all day which he would never do.” Chad responds, “It is still JJ. I’m told she is lying about him being calm and watching movies.” Lori responds, “Mel knew. She called me. She felt the real Brighton (Melani Boudreax’s child) last night and knew she was different. She was told I didn’t want to tell her. She is taking it well and knows it is part of a big plan. She is amazing! Although I’m still pretty upset about it, I love you. Missing your kisses.”

9:50 a.m. Lori uses lots of hearts and lips emojis in her texts to Chad.

9:48 a.m. The next slide shows texts from July 23, 2019. Lori to Chad: “Good morning. Missing you. Didn’t sleep much. Need you to check jj. Weird stuff happened in the middle of the night. It’s like they distracted us with Blake.” Lori then texts, “When you get home, Check Tylee. She is being super sweet and helpful and she cleaned her room. See if she got switched. Totally not her.” Chad to Lori, “Yes. she was switched. Please let me know when you can talk, and I will explain it.”

9:46 a.m. Now we see a text exchange from July 22, 2019. This is when Chad texts Lori and says he’s going to see ‘The Other Side of Heaven’ with his son and she says he will like it because the scenery looks like Kauai. “Hopefully we will be there some day soon together!” Lori texts Chad. He responds, “That is the plan! And my greatest desire!” After the movie, Chad texts, “I look forward to being on a tropical island with you.”

9:44 a.m. In the courtroom, Lori has her head down and has been taking notes most of the morning. We now see messages from July 21. Lori to Chad: “It’s making me so happy to read about our life that I am finally going to dance. Missing you and loving you from afar!!” Lori to Chad: “It was great. I feel free again. I love you more than ever and can’t wait to. be with you forever. I’m begging father and mother. That’s my job tonight!” Chad to Lori, “I will be right beside you, begging you.” All of these messages have multiple lip and/or heart emojis.

9:42 a.m. Hart says investigators obtained records from the LDS temple. “Those records showed Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow attended the Gilbert, Arizona Temple on Nov. 16, 2018.” This is eight months before Charles Vallow died and 11 months before Tammy Daybell passed away.

9:40 a.m. Hart says the messages show Chad and Lori had a plan about how they would progress together.

9:37 a.m. “They embraced following the blessings, and the emotions they felt were a mixture of eternal bliss and telestial desire. The sexual chemistry was undeniable, but the spiritual unity was a glorious bonus for them both. They had only known each other for three weeks…” Lori responds, “She loves it.” Chad responds with a long message about being sealed in the temple – their spirits and their bodies. Read it verbatim here.

9:31 a.m. Now we see the start of the James and Elena story sent from Chad to Lori on July 21, 2019, at 8:17 p.m. Chad went by James, Lori went by Elena. It begins with James and Elena visiting the temple and then returning to a hotel room for “additional romance on the couch.” “They calmed their nerves enough to give each other a blessing. As James placed his hands on her head, he connected with Elena’s true eternal self. He knew he was in the presence of an exalted goddess who had returned to earth to perform a special mission. This mission included being with him, and they would progress together as translated beings. The full plan wasn’t yet completely clear to him, but the immense power radiating from her confirmed his belief that she was among the greater women in the universe.”

9:28 a.m. Messages on July 21, 2019: Lori to Chad, “Found it. Ned gave all of it to Rhonda.” Chad to Lori: “Glad you found that out.” Lori to Chad: “It fits. Now she will try to take him. Thx for working on her. Work on me too. Reading all this stuff makes me sick.” Chad to Lori: “We will work hard on Rhonda when we are together. I will get her numbers as low as I can by Wednesday.” Lori to Chad: “Good. Let’s work on it hard.” Hart says Rhonda was the evil spirit that inhabited Kay Woodcock. This conversation came after Lori found out Kay received the life insurance money.

9:25 a.m. We now see text messages from July 20, 2019, and Chad and Lori are talking about Melani Boudreaux’s children. (She is the niece of Lori, ex-wife of Brandon Boudreaux and is now Melani Pawlowski.) Lori to Chad: “What’s Blake’s percentage? He drew three crosses on the wall in his bedroom. We just finished painting over them. Like he was marking it for the dark side to find him.” Chad to Lori, “Blake is a 7. I took my sword of life and sliced his aura vertically in several places. You should be able to now rip and burn it. I also decreased his pain tolerance to 1 percent and greatly increased his pain. His desire to depart is at 80 percent.”

9:24 a.m. The context of the message is Chad and Lori were planning to meet up, according to Hart.

9:22 a.m. Hart: “The word ‘storm’ is the name they had given to Chad’s penis.” Women behind me in the courtroom just gasped.

9:20 a.m. Now we see a text from July 18, 2019: “You are so adorable, beautiful, wonderful, heavenly, luscious and angelic. So many divine attributes rolled into one dynamic, desirable package. I want you even more desperately than you want me!” Lori responds, “Just grab me by the storm and I will follow you to the ends of the universe.” Chad asks, “When might that be?” Lori responds, “Wednesday evening, and then repeatedly and gloriously until Friday.” Chad replies, “And then what?” Lori says, “Back to crying and saying goodbye. Back to the box.” Chad to Lori, “This trip to Utah had a lot of finality to it. I was told extreme changes are coming to me and to Utah.”

9:18 a.m. Hart also says the closer the number is to zero, the closer they are to death. So both children were very close to death, according to Chad’s scale.

9:15 a.m. Hart says there are three total conversations regarding the death percentages for JJ, Tylee and Tammy Daybell. Another occurs on July 30, and the third occurs on Aug. 10. “The closer an individual was to 100, the closer they were to their death.” JJ was at 99.99. Tylee was at 0.13.

9:14 a.m. Hart says Hillary is the name of the entity/spirit that inhabited Tylee’s body.

9:12 a.m. On July 18, 2019, Chad texted Lori, “I have been instructed to focus my efforts on Hillary, so I will.” Chad to Lori, “Ok. Find out her percentage for me and JJ.” Chad to Lori, “She is at a 0.13. I turned up the pain to 10 and placed a spiritual virus in her. He is at 99.99. Raphael visited him and told him to follow Amy into the light. I also assured him that James would love and take care of his mommy, which he will with all of his heart and soul.” Lori to Chad, “That is sweet! I miss you desperately.”

9:11 a.m. In the text exchange, Lori messages Chad and says she spoke with the insurance company. She learned Charles changed the life insurance policy in March 2019 so Kay would be the beneficiary. She says “I’ll still get the 4000 a month from SS (Social Security).”

9:09 a.m. Smith asks Hart what Gadiantons mean. “The Gadiantons were a secret society from the Book of Mormon – a group of evil people. When the phrase is used, it identifies someone as being evil. In this case, Brandon Boudreaux.”

9:06 a.m. Chad tells Lori that there should be a paper trail, and this is another step to bringing down the Gadiantons – “especially Brandon.” Lori responds that he (Charles) can change the life insurance at any time. Chad says, “It will be interesting if it got changed after he had two bullets in his chest.” Lori responds that it can’t be changed after the death date. Chad tells Lori that he thinks Kay is the beneficiary, and she was probably “freaking out” after Lori got “those computers.”

9:04 a.m. The next slide is from July 18, 2019. Lori to Chad: “I just got the letter from the insurance company saying that I am not the beneficiary. It’s a spear thru my heart. Who do you think he changed it to?? Brandon?? Or probably Kay?? He left nothing for jj!” Chad to Lori: “Wow. That’s terrible. There is no way to find out?” Lori to Chad: “I might be able to see when I get his computer on Sunday. I could check the emails I sent to the insurance company. It will show change of beneficiary. He must have done it recently.”

9:03 a.m. Hart says it was clear to investigators that the relationship between Chad and Lori was the driving force in the crimes alleged in this case.

9:02 a.m. The next message is from Chad to Lori on July 15, 2019. “I know you won’t get this text for another hour or so, but my love for you is overflowing right now. I just want to hold you endlessly. You are my wonderful best friend that I can’t live without! (two heart emojis)” Lori to Chad: “And yet…you are. So sad. Missing you! Just landed! Gotta get to work! (kiss lips emoji).”

9 a.m. The first slide displayed on the big screen is a text message chat between Cole Vallow, Zach Vallow and Lori. Again – you can find the entire thread here.

8:55 a.m. Retired FBI Agent Doug Hart is now on the stand and jurors are being brought in.

8:53 a.m. Blake responds that the exhibit is from Edwards – not the prosecutors. “In no way did the state meet with him or tell him what to say. I take issue with the fact that’s what is being presented on the record.” Boyce says he will take the issue under advisement and review the exhibits. He will make a ruling before the witness takes the stand.

8:51 a.m. The exhibit also includes a timeline, which Archibald opposes. He says it’s cumulative, and there’s nothing original in it. “The state is cherry-picking on this evidence. They have gone to Nick Edwards about the defense’s position about holes in the investigation so this witness has crafted their exhibit to fill in what the defense has been stating over the course of this trial. That in and of itself tells the court what they’ve been doing here. This is not a summary – this is a closing argument for the state to put in through a witness what they believe to be relevant for the jury.”

8:48 a.m. Part of the summary exhibit includes the James and Elena story – the romance novel you can find here. Boyce pushes back that it’s not a summary of the story – it’s the entire story. He asks for the relevancy of publishing the entire story. Blake responds, “When investigators found it, they went through it and determined things that were occurring in real life were reflected in the story.” She says it portrays the underlying motives of the case.

8:47 a.m. Blake says the exhibit is not a summary of the entire trial, but it’s a summary of the investigation conducted by Edwards.

8:42 a.m. Blake says the information on the exhibits was identified in a March filing, so the defense should have been aware of it. Blake says Edwards’ testimony and the exhibit will refute some of the claims defense attorneys have made thus far in the trial.

8:39 a.m. Boyce says he shares some of the same concerns as the defense. “It seems to me witnesses are summarizing their testimony and reading it off the slides. I don’t see how that’s any different than reading out of a report,” which Idaho rules don’t allow. Boyce says the exhibits also appear as the “first bite of the apple” in closing arguments which witnesses should not be making – rather, the prosecution should.

8:38 a.m. Archibald says prosecutors are “picking and choosing what’s important here” by asking witnesses to choose the most relevant parts of their testimony and submitting it in the exhibits. He says the presentation is improper, and defense attorneys have never received a report from Edwards. “For them to say this is a summary – a summary of the entire trial – that’s for the state to put on during closing arguments not to call a witness to make their closing argument for them.”

8:36 a.m. Defense attorney Jim Archibald says he has reviewed the three proposed exhibits from Nicholas Edwards, the lead investigator at the Attorney General’s Office. Arbhicald opposes the exhibits. “He picks and chooses from police reports and submits arguments that have not been admitted as evidence in this trial.”

8:34 a.m. Fremont County Prosecuting Attorney Lindsey Blake says the witness after Detective Hart has an exhibit based on information and evidence provided to defense attorneys through discovery. Blake wants to know if the defense will object to the exhibits.

8:33 a.m. Judge Boyce is on the bench. He says prosecutors would like to sort out an issue with exhibits before the jury comes in.

8:31 a.m. Lori is chatting and laughing with her attorneys as we wait for Judge Boyce to enter the courtroom. Larry and Kay Woodcock are in the courtroom.

8:27 a.m. Lori is in the courtroom with her attorneys. Prosecutors are at their table. The bailiff is going over courtroom conduct rules with members of the public. Benches are full again today.

8:15 a.m. Week five of testimony begins this morning in the Lori Vallow Daybell case. Retired FBI Special Agent Doug Hart will be back on the stand today detailing what he uncovered on Lori’s iCloud accounts. He is the prosecution’s 59th witness. He began testifying Friday. You can get caught up on what he said here.