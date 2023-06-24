Woman sentenced for intentionally driving into husband's car - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A 28-year-old woman was sentenced Wednesday after a 2022 incident in which she intentionally drove into her husband’s car.

Alana Carolyn Davidson was sentenced to a minimum of two years and a maximum of 10 years in prison by District Judge Bruce Pickett.

Pickett suspended the sentence and placed Davidson on felony probation for five years with 100 hours of community service.

If Davidson fails to follow the terms of her probation, she could be sent to prison to serve the sentence.

Davidson initially pleaded not guilty to one felony count of aggravated battery, but a plea agreement was reached in April, where she agreed to plead guilty to the charge. As long as the prosecution didn’t recommend a more extreme sentence, she would have to pay full restitution and fees and attend a treatment court if she was accepted.

According to Bonneville County Prosecutor Randy Neal, the sentence was given because of Davidson’s willingness to attend treatment court and as a compromise between what prosecutors argued for and the plea deal.

Prosecutors argued for a rider, which would send Davidson to prison for 365 days in order for her to get treatment, after which Pickett could decide whether she would go to prison or not.

Instead of a rider, Pickett gave Davidson a greater minimum sentence in the event that she violates the terms of her probation and community service.

RELATED | Woman appears in court after allegedly damaging a parked vehicle

On April 10, 2022, Davidson started driving northbound in the Walmart parking lot on Utah Avenue. She suddenly took a hard right, sped up and hit a parked Dodge Durango with a trailer attached to it.

She then continued driving and collided with a black SUV.

When officers with the Idaho Falls Police Department arrived, Alana reportedly seemed confused, stating things like, “What did I do? Why did I do that? What was I driving?”

Davidson told police she and her husband had been separated for two months and that he had been ignoring her.

The victim told police he was sitting in the Durango with his dog when Davidson drove into his vehicle. He was taken to the hospital for his injuries. Witnesses said they saw a deep gouge above his left eye.

When asked by police if she hit her husband’s vehicle intentionally, Davidson responded “probably” and that she didn’t want to hurt him, “just ruin his vehicle”.