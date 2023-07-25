Court documents reveal more about man shot in officer-involved shooting - East Idaho News

REXBURG — Recently released court documents reveal the circumstances that led to a man being shot by officers in Rexburg last week.

Christopher Ross, the 37-year-old man who was shot, was charged with four counts of felony battery on a correctional officer and one misdemeanor count of domestic battery.

On July 13 around 3:38 a.m., Rexburg Police officers were dispatched to a home in the 600 block of South 5th West for a disturbance call.

RELATED | New details released about man shot by police following alleged domestic violence

The reporting party — Ross’s spouse — stated Ross was “going crazy” and she “needed someone to come get him out” after her arm was slammed in a door, according to the police report.

The woman also explained there were guns and knives in the home.

Officers D. Allen, K. Lords, S. Jaeckel, and S. Woodland arrived on the scene, according to a news release from the Rexburg Police Department.

While approaching the home, the lights on the front of the house reportedly turned off. Officers found Ross in the open garage and called out to him.

That is when Ross reportedly “brings his arms up holding what appears to be a rifle pointed towards the officers.”

The officers yelled that Ross had a gun and reportedly yelled at him to drop it before firing shots at Ross.

After shots were fired, officers told Ross to lie face down before they approached him and secured the assault rifle and a pistol found in Ross’ waistband.

Ross was then handcuffed and taken to a local hospital where he had surgery for his injuries.

Officers interviewed the spouse who called dispatch, who said that Ross had been drinking and had “at least a 12 pack of Whiteclaw and possibly some hard liquor.”

Ross had been in the garage because he was hiding the alcohol from the woman, but when she heard Ross trying to take her car, she reached into the garage to grab her car keys and Ross reportedly slammed her arm in the door.

The incident is still under investigation by the Critical Incident Task Force led by the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

Upon Ross’s hospital release, he was booked into the Madison County Jail. His bond was set to $500,000.

He is expected to appear for a preliminary hearing on Aug. 2. If convicted, he could face up to 40 and a half years in prison.

Though Ross has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.