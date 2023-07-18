House fire leaves extensive damage to garage, no injuries to occupants - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – A fire destroyed the inside of a garage in Idaho Falls on Tuesday afternoon.

The Idaho Falls Fire Department received a call at 12:32 p.m. Tuesday regarding a house fire in the 2000 block of East 49th South.

According to Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon, a person driving by the home noticed a fire in the garage.

The person walked up to the house and knocked on the door to alert the occupants of the fire and call 911.

There were no injuries to any occupants or firefighters, and IFFD quickly extinguished the fire.

The fire badly damaged the garage, and the house suffered smoke damage.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Hammon says the responding agency was the new fire department station 7, which opened only eight days ago.

The new fire station is located at 370 East 65th South, less than five minutes from the home that caught fire.

“It demonstrates how having fire stations strategically placed throughout the city to quickly respond to areas of town that are growing is important,” says Hammon. “Especially during fires when every second matters.”