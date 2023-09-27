Chris Hansen discusses taking down predators, CrimeCon and his new show - East Idaho News

ORLANDO, Florida — CrimeCon in Orlando wrapped up Sunday after thousands of people from across the country gathered for the annual true-crime convention.

CrimeCon features guests from the true crime field including victims’ families, lawyers, journalists, advocates, podcasters and players from within the criminal justice system. It’s the world’s number one true crime event, according to organizers, and has grown considerably since launching in 2017.

EastIdahoNews.com reporter Nate Eaton was back at the CrimeCon for the third year in a row interviewing presenters, guests and others for a series of videos that will be posted in the coming days.

Chris Hansen is a television journalist best known for his work at ‘Dateline NBC’ where he hosted the massively successful ‘To Catch a Predator.’ Chris has reported on other programs over the years and you can currently catch him in ‘Takedown with Chris Hansen’ on TruBlu.

Nate spoke with Chris about his work during CrimeCon. Check out the video in the player above.

