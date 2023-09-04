Man arrested, charged with vehicular manslaughter for May fatal crash - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho State Police have arrested the driver in a May car crash that left a Shelley man dead, according to a news release.

The crash happened on May 28 near Idaho Falls around 11 p.m. on South Yellowstone Highway, according to an ISP news release.

A 19-year-old man from Idaho Falls was traveling north in a Ford Explorer, and Jared Eborn, of Shelley, was headed south in a Nissan Murano. The 19-year-old crossed the center line and hit Eborn head-on, according to the news release.

The driver of the Ford Explorer has been identified as Emerson Martin Garcia Calderon, 19, of Idaho Falls.

A warrant was issued for his arrest after the crash reconstruction was complete and the blood alcohol results were returned from the Idaho State Police Forensics Laboratory, said authorities.

At the time of the crash, Calderon’s blood alcohol content was .21, ISP said. The legal limit for a driver under the age of 21 is .02.

“These crash scenes are very complex and completing the investigation takes time,” said Capt. Chris Weadick. “Our agency is committed to putting together thorough and accurate investigations,” he said.

“With the help of the Idaho State Police Investigations Division and local law enforcement, Calderon was located and arrested without incident by the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday,” officials said in the news release.

Although Calderon has been has been accused of this crime, it doesn’t necessarily mean he committed it. Everyone is innocent until proven guilty.

If proven guilty, Calderon could face up to 15 years in prison and/or a maximum $15,000 in fines.