Sharon Love talks about daughter's murder, domestic violence and the One Love Foundation - East Idaho News

ORLANDO, Florida — CrimeCon in Orlando wrapped up Sunday after thousands of people from across the country gathered for the annual true-crime convention.

CrimeCon features guests from the true crime field including victims’ families, lawyers, journalists, advocates, podcasters and players from within the criminal justice system. It’s the world’s number one true crime event, according to organizers, and has grown considerably since launching in 2017.

EastIdahoNews.com reporter Nate Eaton was back at the CrimeCon for the third year in a row interviewing presenters, guests and others for a series of videos that will be posted in the coming days.

On May 3, 2010, Yeardley Love was beaten to death by her ex-boyfriend George Huguely. Yeardley had been a star University of Virginia lacrosse player, was her mother’s pride and joy and was three weeks shy of graduating.

Hugely was arrested and sentenced to 23 years in prison after being found guilty of Yeardley’s murder.

After her daughter’s death, Sharon Love and Yeardley’s sister Lexie founded The One Love Foundation, an organization that empowers young people with the knowledge to identify and avoid abusive relationships.

Nate caught up with Sharon at CrimeCon. Watch their conversation in the video player above.

