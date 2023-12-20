Blackfoot man arrested after allegedly stabbing roommate - East Idaho News

BLACKFOOT – A 46-year-old Blackfoot man was arrested after he allegedly stabbed his roommate during an argument.

Vung Za Khup was charged with felony aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and a felony enhancement for the use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.

On Sunday, an officer with the Blackfoot Police Department called for assistance after he found a hurt man at an apartment building, according to court documents.

The man said he was attacked by his roommate and had an “injured hand that was bleeding badly,” according to the officer.

More officers and Bingham County Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the apartment. Upon arriving, an officer noticed a “dark piece of clothing and a knife covered in blood next to the stairs going to the front door.”

Officers spoke to a man inside the apartment, escorted him outside and handcuffed him.

In the police report, an officer states that while handcuffing the man, he noticed the smell of alcohol coming off of him and saw blood on his clothing.

The officer asked the man what his name was, and he allegedly replied, “Jon,” but due to a language barrier, the officer could not understand what the last name was.

The man then told the officer that he did not speak much English but spoke Burmese. He was then taken to the Blackfoot Police Station for an interview with a detective.

During the interview, the man told the detective that he and his roommate got in a fight “sometime in the last year,” and he had entered his roommate’s room and stabbed him,” according to court documents.

To clarify, the detective asked if he had intentionally gone into his roommate’s room and stabbed him. The man responded yes.

The man then permitted the detective to enter his apartment bedroom to collect his identification card and take pictures of the room.

After obtaining the identification card, the man was identified as Khup.

Khup was then booked into the Bingham County Jail with a bond of $25,000 but posted bail and was released.

A no-contact order was issued for the victim.

Khup is expected to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Dec. 28. If convicted, he could face up to 15 years in prison.

Though Khup has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.