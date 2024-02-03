ISP: Deputy drifted across center line, resulting in fatal crash - East Idaho News

BINGHAM COUNTY — New information indicates a Bingham County deputy could be responsible for a fatal crash that happened Thursday, according to Idaho State Police. However, fault has not yet been assigned for the incident.

The Bingham County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash in the 600 block of North 1100 East (Mountain View Road) around 1 p.m.

Officials believe the patrol vehicle, an SUV driven by a 38-year-old female Bingham County deputy, was heading west on 600 North when it drifted across the road and into oncoming traffic, Idaho State Police reported in a news release Friday evening.

The SUV collided head-on with a pickup truck driven by an 80-year-old man. Bingham County Coroner Jimmy Roberts later identified the man as 80-year-old Robert Beal of Shelley.

“Following the collision, both vehicles came to a stop off the roadway,” officials said.

The trooper, Beal and his passenger, a 76-year-old woman, were all trapped in their vehicles until responders could extricate them.

Deputies gave Beal emergency medical aid, but he died at the scene.

His passenger was taken to a local hospital in an ambulance with serious injuries, according to the news release. Both occupants were from Shelley.

The deputy reportedly suffered severe injuries. She was also taken to a local hospital via ambulance. Officials said she has served with the sheriff’s office for about nine years.

Bingham County Sheriff Jeff Gardner said the deputy’s identity is not being released as Idaho State Police continue investigating the crash.

The Bingham County Sheriff’s Office posted about the incident on Facebook Friday evening, expressing condolences to everyone affected by the crash.

“We understand those are just words as well, but in times of tragedy we do truly mean them,” the post said.

The Sheriff’s Office is “fully cooperating” with Idaho State Police’s investigation, according to the post. The office will provide dash camera a body camera footage, as well as the patrol vehicle to investigators.

“Thank You all for your unwavering support in a difficult time,” the Sheriff’s office said. “May you join us all in keeping all those involved in your thoughts and prayers”