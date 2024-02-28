Olympic skater to perform with local talent at this year's Snake River Ice Gala - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — An Olympic skater will be performing with local figure skaters as part of a fundraiser for the Idaho Falls Figure Skating Club.

Mariah Bell, an Olympic figure skater and U.S. National Champion, will perform at the Mountain America Center for the second annual Snake River Ice Gala alongside talented local skaters to raise money for a nonprofit that helps “keep skaters on the ice.”

Sydnee Nethery, a professional figure skating coach and Idaho Falls Figure Skating Club board member, says the spring show is an opportunity for the skaters to show off their skills and bring in money to support the sport.

“Last year and this year, because we have the new Hero Arena (Mountain America Center) to use, we’ve been able to bring in big-name skaters,” says Nethery. “All of the ticket sales and everything goes to our nonprofit club to help us continue to purchase ice for the skaters to use for shows and practices.”

The money from ticket sales will also go toward bringing more professionals like Bell to Idaho Falls to help train young skaters.

The show will be held at 7 p.m. on March 8 at the Mountain America Center. | Sydnee Nethery

“We’ve worked really hard to be able to bring opportunities to our skaters because figure skating is not something that people even knew happened in Idaho Falls,” says Nethery. “We’ve had a lot of amazing skaters come out of the area; we have multiple professional figure skaters that work right out of our rink, coaching.”

Nethery says the opportunity for the skaters to perform in a big arena is a privilege and something many coaches wish they would’ve had as young skaters.

“To provide kids with the opportunities that the coaches didn’t have growing up because we now have a much bigger arena and everything,” says Nethery. “It’s pretty exciting, and hopefully will help us grow the sport and awareness for the sport in our area.”

The show will be held at 7 p.m. on March 8 at the Mountain America Center. Click here to purchase tickets on Ticketmaster, or you can also buy tickets at the Mountain America Center box office, located at 1690 Event Center Drive in Idaho Falls.