I worked as a Pilates instructor for a day. Here's what I learned - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — The EastIdahoNews.com crew is highlighting different jobs in our area this year, and today, we’re workin’ it in a pilates class at Club Apple.

Pilates coach and former Dallas Cowboys cheerleader Lisa Morton says Pilates is for everyone and is a great way to get your body moving and focus on restoring your body to its best potential.

“I’ve worked with a lot of clients that have had knee replacements, hip replacements, post-rehab,” says Morton. “I’ve got lots of different specialties under my belt too, so I’m well-versed in working with clients that have had surgeries.”

I learned that it’s as much fun as it is a good workout. And the students are pretty awesome too!

Everyone, regardless of whether they have a membership or not, can use two complimentary classes at Club Apple. Get the class schedule here.

See what it’s like to work as a Pilates instructor in the video above.

