Jury trial scheduled for Victor man accused of killing family - East Idaho News

VICTOR – A trial has been scheduled for Jeremy Best, who is accused of murdering his wife, his young son and the child his wife carried.

During a Zoom hearing on Thursday, District Judge Dane Watkins Jr. scheduled a “number of weeks” for a jury trial on Sept. 15, 2025, in Teton County.

Best, 48, of Victor, appeared on Zoom from the Bonneville County Jail, where he has been incarcerated since Dec. 2.

He was indicted by a grand jury in Teton County on Dec. 18 for three counts of murder in the first degree and three enhancements for the use of a firearm or other deadly weapon during the commission of a crime. He is accused of killing his wife, Kali Randall, her unborn baby, and their 10-month-old son, Zeke Best.

He pleaded not guilty to all charges on Jan. 3.

On Feb. 28, Teton County Prosecutor Bailey Smith filed a notice, saying she intends to seek the death penalty against Best.

The next court proceeding is scheduled to be a pre-trial conference on August 12, 2025, at 1:30 p.m

Background

On Thursday, Nov 30, Best was seen naked in Swan Valley General store around noon, about 30 minutes from Victor. Police were called, and he was taken in an ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. He was discharged that same afternoon.

The next day, Kali Randall and her unborn baby were found dead in Victor at the Best home. An Amber Alert was then issued for 10-month-old Zeke Best, whom police believed had been taken by Best.

Kali Randall and Zeke Best | Courtesy photo

On Dec 2, Best was found in a sleeping bag on the side of the road in Bonneville County by a group of hunters and arrested. Zeke was found dead nearby.

Though Best has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.