Four people arrested after alleged drug bust on 4th Street - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – Four people were arrested after law enforcement served a search warrant on a home in Idaho Falls.

Melissa Ann Benjamin, 57, of Rigby, was booked on felony charges for possession of methamphetamine, possession of fentanyl, and possession of oxycodone hydrochloride, and misdemeanor charges for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance – prescription pills.

Leslie Ann Mason, 58, of Idaho Falls, was booked on felony possession of fentanyl and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Nicolas Lee Foltz, 42, of Twin Falls, was booked on misdemeanor charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and frequenting a place where drugs are used.

Cresta Ann Bills, 53, of Idaho Falls, was booked on felony possession of fentanyl and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Two other adults were detained but were not charged with a crime, and released from the scene. Detectives say they are continuing to investigate, but no further information is available.

Around 12:30 p.m. Thursday, detectives with the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, Idaho Falls Police Department, and Idaho State Police arrived at a residence on the 400 East Block of 4th Street as part of an ongoing drug investigation at the home.

According to a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, inside the home, detectives found multiple items of drug paraphernalia and a variety of illegal drugs, including two grams of methamphetamine, two fentanyl pills, five oxycodone pills, and “trace amounts of pills and substances that were unidentifiable at the time.”

Deputies say they are continuing to analyze evidence taken from the home “as it relates to the substances and ongoing investigation.”

Court hearings have not yet been scheduled for any of the four people arrested.

Though Benjamin, Mason, Foltz and Bills have been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean they committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.