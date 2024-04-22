LIVE UPDATES | Day 8 of the Chad Daybell trial, FBI agent discusses steamy text messages - East Idaho News

LIVE UPDATES FROM THE CHAD DAYBELL TRIAL

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE TRIAL LIVE

Please excuse any typos – these updates are live.

11:29 a.m. Attorneys are back at their tables. Boyce says the morning has gone more quickly than they anticipated, so they are taking lunch now. Lunch break will be longer than usual. Be back at 1 p.m.

11:27 a.m. Attorneys ask to approach the bench.

11:26 a.m. Prior is questioning Hill. Hill says he never talked to Lori Vallow, never discussed an application for Tylee, and never heard of Chad Daybell. Hill is released form the stand and will not be recalled.

11:24 a.m. Hill says police contacted him in February 2020 to do a records check on Tylee Ryan, Tylee Vallow or Tylee Cox. She was not a current student and they had no record of any of those names. She had never applied to the school.

11:22 a.m. The state is calling Wynn Hill to the stand. Hill was the dean of students at BYU-Idaho in Rexburg. He is now a therapist in the counseling center.

11:22 a.m. Wilson says Lori never mentioned Chad Daybell, and he never heard anything about him. Prior is done questioning, and Wilson is released from the stand. He will not be recalled.

11:21 a.m. Prior will now cross-examine Wilson. Prior asks if Lori and Wilson communicated over the phone, and Wilson says yes.

11:20 a.m. Wilson says they tried to contact Lori to finish JJ’s paperwork, but she told them they were moving to Louisiana. Wilson told her to have the new school request for JJ’s records, and they would pass them on. Lori said they would be homeschooling JJ. Wilson said they would keep JJ’s records if they ever chose to enroll him in public school again.

11:18 a.m. Wilson says JJ was enrolled in school at the beginning of September 10291. September 3 was his first day, and Lori was there to enroll him. Lori told Wilson that they had just moved from Arizona after her husband died of a heart attack, so they were moving to Rexburg to be closer to family. JJ was enrolled at Kennedy Elementary for three weeks.

11:17 a.m. Deputy Attorney General Ingrid Batey is questioning Wilson for the defense.

11:16 a.m. The state calls Doctor Josh Wilson to the stand. Wilson was the principal of Kennedy Elementary School in Rexburg, where JJ attended.

11:15 a.m. Prior says he is finished questioning. The state has no re-direct, and Shank is released from the stand. She will not be re-called.

11:14 a.m. Prior asks if the people at the house ever used the word “zombie” to describe JJ’s behavior. Shank says no.

11:13 a.m. Shank says Lori was “too comforting to him” and didn’t try to correct his behavior. “to me, throwing chairs and breaking stuff isn’t an appropriate behavior. Instead of correcting that, he was just emotionally there for him and being very sweet and kind to him.”

11:11 a.m. Shank says when JJ was at the neighbor’s house, there was a fight about sharing a toy, and JJ had a hard time with it. Prior asks if, after Lori got home, Lori, Alex, the friend, and JJ were the only people in the house at that time. Shank agrees.

11:08 a.m. Shank says the friend came in and didn’t have any luggage with her. Prior asks if JJ had behavioral changes, and Shank says yes, JJ was ‘Freaking out” when they came home from the neighbors, and he threw an ottoman and a chair down before running upstairs “wanting space.” JJ had thrown a mirror on the ground and broke it.

11:07 a.m. Shank says Lori left that day with Alex Cox around 1 p.m. to pick up a friend from the airport. Shank does not know the name of the friend but did see her. Shank says she thinks she was blonde but doesn’t remember for sure.

11:05 a.m. Prior is now cross-examining Shank. Shank says Lori returned home around dinner time, 5 or 6 at night. Prior asks if it’s possible she came home after dinner, and she says yes.

11:04 a.m. Shank says she messages Lori afterward to work for her again. Lori said JJ went with his grandparents for a month and she was in Hawaii for a month, but after the month had passed, she could call to reschedule another time to babysit. When she called and texted, she never got a response. She says Lori never mentioned Chad Daybell.

11:03 a.m. Shank watched JJ for 3 to 4 hours the next day. Shank says Lori told her what to feed JJ, some activities to do, and that if she got home late, she could give him some medication to help him sleep. Shank says JJ was playing with the neighbor kids the majority of the time. She says he was a “fun kid”, she fed him dinner before he went to the neighbors, and she went back to pick him up before Lori got home.

11:02 a.m. Lori never mentioned Tylee’s name, but said she had a daughter living in town to go to college who would sometimes come home for dinner or to babysit.

11:01 a.m. Shank says Lori reached out for babysitting, and she met her at Lori’s townhome to meet JJ on September 18, 2019. Shank says Lori told her he has autism and that he had difficulty focusing, with behavioral difficulties, requiring extra help. She also mentioned that they had just moved to Rexburg form Arizona, and her husband had passed away from a heart attack, something JJ was struggling to understand.

11 a.m. Rob Wood will be questioning Shank. Shank says she lived in Rexburg in 2019 as she was attending college at BYU-I.

10:59 a.m. The state calls Sidney Woodbury Shank to the stand. Sidney Woodbury is a babysitter Lori reportedly hired from Care.com in Arizona.

10:57 a.m. Hart is released from the stand, but he will be recalled by the state and the defense at a later date.

10:56 a.m. Blake brings up the term “telestial relative.” Hart agrees that they were “obstacles.” Blake asks if Charles Vallow, Tylee Ryan, JJ Vallow and Tammy Daybell were ever deemed dark. Hart says yes, but JJ and Tammy were deemed to be “inhabited by dark entities.” He says all four of those people are dead.

10:54 a.m. Blake asks if Chad was indicating that he and Lori would be married eternally. Hart says that is precisely what was written in Chad’s writing. Hart says the “light and dark” teaching originated from Chad.

10:51 a.m. Prior says he is going to stop there. Blake asks Hart about the “sealing reference” and if recalls testifying about it before. He says yes. Blake asks if he testified that there are also sealings done for people who have passed away. Hart says yes. Prior objects, and it is overruled.

10:49 a.m. Prior says Hart talked about the process of “sealing.” Hart says it’s part of the James and Elena story. Prior says it’s part of a marriage process in the LDS church. Hart says it’s when two people go to get married. Prior continues, saying it’s a “religious symbolism to show that they have an intent to wanting to be together for the rest of their life.” Hart agrees.

10:47 a.m. Hart says there was only one instance where Lori disputed a “dark or light” number given to somebody. Hart says the only times he saw “light and dark” numbers being generated with the exception of that one occasion, were by Chad Daybell.

10:45 a.m. Prior published more messages to the projector screen but they are very hard to read on the livestream. “Phoebe” (Melanie Gibb) says to Lori, “I am doing pretty good thanks. I love you so much. I’m going to teach right now. Teaching about discerning and shutting off dark portals. I could see the darkness so clearing last night when I was teaching last night. Their eyes were dark like marbles.”

10:44 a.m. Apparently there was a thumb drive not opening files. Seems to be working now.

10:43 a.m. Attorneys are back at their tables. Chad seems to be staring very intently at the computer screen in front of him.

10:41 a.m. Prior asks to approach the bench. The attorneys take a brief sidebar.

10:40 a.m. Prior says it wasn’t a secret that Chad thought Tammy was going to die young. Hart agrees. Prior asks if he’s wrong that Chad was waiting for Tammy to pass away, and that was why Lori couldn’t be with him yet. Hart states, “It could be that, or it could be waiting to take action.”

10:39 a.m. Prior asks if there were ever any texts from Chad saying “I agree with you Lori, let’s kill the kids.” Hart says there were multiple texts talking about the kid’s “death percentages.” Prior says Chad had been talking to public audiences since 2016, saying that Tammy was going to “have a short life.”

10:37 a.m. Prior asks if it’s fair to say that Lori was saying that unless Chad and Tammy get divorced, he kills Tammy, or Tammy dies, he won’t “have her.” Hart agrees.

10:36 a.m. Prior asks if Lori saying she was “just a distraction” and telling him to “go have fun with your family” was sarcastic. Hart says he thinks she was being serious.

10:34 a.m. Prior asks if Chad’s books were marketed toward LDS people. Hart agrees. Prior asks if they were members of a cult, and Hart says not that he knows of.

10:33 a.m. Hart agrees that Chad was trying to make a living by selling his books to an audience of people at “encampments or gatherings” in St. George, Mesa, Boise, in the intermountain west.

10:32 a.m. Prior says Chad Daybell wrote a lot of books about religious issues, and Hart agrees that he often wrote books with an “end of times theme.”

10:31 a.m. Prior suggests Hart said Lori wasn’t believing everything Chad was saying about religion. Hart says that’s untrue, and he thinks Lori believed pretty much everything Chad Daybell said.”

10:30 a.m. Hart says the “peripheral” members of the group would include six to ten people, including Melanie Gibb, David Warwick, Zulema Pastenes, and Melanie Boudreaux.

10:27 a.m. Hart agrees that Chad was using his religious beliefs to manipulate Lori Vallow. Hart says Chad was looked to as the visionary for the small group they were a part of and that he used that to keep Lori in a relationship with him. Hart says the “inner circle” group included Chad, Lori and Alex Cox.

10:25 a.m. Prior asks Hart to explain how Chad’s light and dark scale works. Hart says the numerical system is not part of the LDS faith to his knowledge.

10:24 a.m. Prior asks if there is a reference to light and dark in the LDS faith. Hart says yes, there are references to “light and dark” in the LDS faith. Prior asks if sometimes testified otherwise, if they would be lying. Hart says yes.

10:22 a.m. Hart says he believes the “dark number” provided justification for Chad and Lori to kill JJ and Tylee.

10:23 a.m. Chad is watching the projector screen intently. The livestream is a little dark due to the windows being open, so it’s hard to see his facial expressions.

10:21 a.m. Prior asks if he is talking about text messages where Chad assigned “death percentages” to the children. Hart says yes.

10:20 a.m. Hart says there were texts alluding to and planning for the deaths of the kids. Prior asks him to explain. Blake objects, Boyce sustains. Hart says Chad and Lori refer to a plan to take the children, “and Chad Daybell’s ability as a supposed visionary to understand when that might happen.”

10:18 a.m. Hart says he “doesn’t know what was in Daybell’s mind” as to why Hevaen would strike him down if he met with Lori Vallow at that point. Prior says throughout the text messages, he didn’t see any that said “Hey, this is Chad. Let’s kill the kids.” Blake objects, Boyce overrules. Hart says there are several texts that talk in detail about the deaths of the kids.

10:17 a.m. Prior discusses the Aug. 11, 2019 text messages between Chad and Lori. Prior says the text, “I would happily join you tomorrow if it felt like heaven would not strike us down” has “nothing to do with murder.” Hart says he cannot say it doesn’t have to do with murder.

10:16 a.m. Prior asks Hart if it is possible that Chad was providing artistic embellishments in the book. Blake moves to strike, and Boyce sustains.

10:15 a.m. Hart says someone on the investigative team read Chad’s other books, but he personally did not. He says he understands that Chad has written about prior experiences in his life. Prior says Chad wrote a book about his daughter, Emma.

10:13 a.m. Prior asks Hart if he knows Chad Daybell is an author and was working on a book about his relationship with Lori Vallow. Hart says he believes it is a “truthful and accurate story.”

10:12 a.m. Hart says Lori and Chad’s relationship started the first time they met in October 2018. Their physical relationship began in November, because Chad Daybell “wrote about it in great detail. They were kissing fondling in bed together, taking each others clothes off.” He is referring to the James and Alayna story.

10:11 a.m. Prior asks how Hart interpreted the texts when being questioned by Blake. Hart says he did not interpret it – but read it directly into the record.

10:10 a.m. Prior admits an exhibit on the projector screen showing the previous text messages we saw between Lori and Chad.

10:08 a.m. Prior asks if Hart remembers Melanie Gibb referring to herself as Phoebe. he says it “rings a bell” but he can’t remember for sure. Hart says Alex Cox was often called “Al”, Melanie Boudreaux was “Mel”, and Lori often called Chad “bubby.”

10:07 a.m. Prior asks if any of the involved people ever used nicknames. Hart says Lori referred to herself as Lolo, Lily, and Chad referred to her as Alayna.

10:05 a.m. Prior says Hart went over tens of thousands of messages through his investigation. Hart agrees. Prior asks if he ever reviewed messages between Lori and Melanie Gibb. Hart says yes.

10 a.m. The jury is being brought in, and Prior will begin the cross-examination of retired FBI Agent Doug Hart.

9:57 a.m. Boyce says there is some editorial content in the exhibit that can’t be published to the jury. Blake says it should be noted in the record that the redaction was made to the exhibit. Prior agrees.

9:56 a.m. Court is back in session, but the jury is not in the room while attorneys and Judge Boyce talk about redactions in an exhibit.

9:24 a.m. Attorneys are back in the courtroom. Boyce says we are taking an early mid-morning break.

9:22 a.m. Hearing that Colby Ryan, Lori Vallow’s son, is at the Ada County courthouse today.

9:18 a.m. The attorneys are taking a sidebar with Judge Boyce while they discuss the next exhibit as Prior will begin cross-examination of Hart.

9:17 a.m. Hart says Chad’s greatest desire is to be with Lori. Tammy is still alive at this point. Hart says it is “telling” that Chad says he would immediately join Lori if he could.

9:15 a.m. Hart says “telestial” references the lowest level or degree of glory of heaven in the LDS church. So telestial relatives is a reference to people who are in the lowest level of heaven.”

9:14 a.m. Lori then texts Chad, “I’m so alone without you!! It is devastating!!” Chad responds, “I feel so alone too. We are surrounded by telestial relatives that are simply obstacles. I’m so sick of it!! Lori responds, “Me too!! What is it that you really want?” Chad says, “I want to be with you. That is my greatest hope and dream. I would happily join you tomorrow if it felt like heaven would not strike us down.”

9:12 a.m. Hart says there was never any indication that Chad was going to get divorced from Tammy.” Chad then texted Lori, “You are right. Put me aside until things change. Yes, the pain is unbearable. Lori says, “R u going to threaten me that I’m unprotected for doing so?” Chad replies, “Absolutely not. I’m so upset at the circumstances that I am demanding they protect you more than ever.”

9:11 a.m. Chad then says, “But I will leave you alone, as excruciating as that will be, until I hear from you.” Lori responds, “U can’t say to me nothing else matters. Because everything is before me. If that’s what the Lord wants then I’m. I just need to do something else so I can pull myself out of this deep despair. It’s not like me to be this way. it’s been way too much for way too long.” Lori also says, “The pain is unbearable.”

9:08 a.m. Chad responds, “Oh, honey. That is so crushing, I feel so destroyed inside. You know my love for you is deep and real. I want change, I’m constantly begging for change. I want you. Nothing else matters. But I am hindering your life, and you deserve better. I love you so intensely.”

9:06 a.m. Lori then says, “If you really loved me, u wouldn’t want that either. ” She then tells him, “U should give all of you love and attention to your wife and family. I’m just a distraction. Go have fun with your family. I really to want you to. I just can’t be in the way anymore. If things change then we can talk. but we have nothing until things change anyway.”

9:05 a.m. Chad tells Lori, “No, but the next two days will be torture. Thankfully, I will be alone most of Wednesday and beyond.” Lori says, “Is that what He wants. For me to sit around waiting for you endlessly. And you miserably wasting time? Is just doesn’t feel right!” Chad says, “I’m so frustrated, I’m sorry honey. Lori responds, “U can’t just keep tearing my heart out. I really can’t take it anymore. I’m sorry.’ This is one month to the day after Charles Vallow’s death.

9:03 a.m. On Aug. 11, 2019, Chad texted, “I will join you! Partly why I am so sad is my Boise trip has turned into a trip with extended family. Not happy about it. “Lori says, “How much more of this can you take?” Chad responded, “They want to go to Craters of the Moon National Park. I can’t take much more. So trapped.” Lori says, “R we supposed to wait forever?” Chad is on vacation with Tammy and his family at the time.

9:01 a.m. The same night, Lori texted Chad, “Very good description of what just happened. Wish you were really here to experience this with me.” Later she texted him again, “Thank you for being mine. Wish I could wake up and kiss your sweet tender lips for real. You are my everything!” Hart says this indicated they were “using portals” to communicate with eachother, even though they understand it’s “not real, or really true.’

9 a.m. The next night, Lori sent Chad a photo of her on a beach wearing a yellow swimsuit with the text, “Surprises are waiting!!” Hart says this is an “example of how Lori Vallow manipulates Chad Daybell.”

8:58 a.m. Lori responded, “I love you.” Chad responded, “Thank you, my love. I will get things restored.”

8:57 a.m. Chad texted Lori, “Good night. Saddest day of my life. About half an hour later, he sent, “Grandpa Keith is here. I am supposed to warn you that you are unprotected. The angels are angry that you are ignoring me. I told him to go back, but he says he isn’t allowed to. I’m honestly not trying to manipulate you to respond, I understand that you need your space. But they say you have cut me off, and the protection I build around your house is gone. I love you and don’t want you getting attacked. They said if you at least give me a (?) it will restore our connection enough to give some protection.” Grandpa Keith is Lori’s deceased grandfather.

8:55 a.m Hart says the text messages show this was the first “big fight” they would had. Chad said his “heart was crushed” and he would never stop loving her.”

8:53 a.m. Hart says Chad had a family vacation planned when Lori and Melanie wanted to come visit. The fight between Chad and Lori was over the differences in their schedules.

8:51 a.m. Prior objects and Boyce sustains it, but reminds him twice to use his microphone. Prior says his microphone is not on, so the judge asks court staff to turn it on.

8:50 a.m. Hart says it struck him that there seemed to be a conflict between Lori and Chad in these text messages. Melanie Boudreaux and Lori were wanting to go to Rexburg to visit Chad on Aug. 7, 2019. At this time, Charles Vallow had been dead for almost a month.

8:49 a.m. Lori tells Chad, “Mel wants us to come up there tomorrow, but I said next Thursday to Sunday. What do you think?” She then texts Melanie Boudreaux, “We just had a big fight, Probably no go on next week.”

8:48 a.m. Hart describes the next slide that displays the life insurance documents showing Kay Woodcock was the beneficiary. Lori sent Chad proof of the change of beneficiary. We don’t see the slide because some personal information needs to be redacted.

8:47 a.m. Hart says the text messages show that Lori had found out that Charles Vallow had changed the beneficiary on his life insurance policy.

8:46 a.m. Lindsey Blake is continuing her questioning of Hart this morning. She shows a slide detailing text messages between Chad and Lori.

8:42 a.m. Jurors were just brought into the courtroom. Chad is sitting at the defense table wearing a light blue shirt and red tie.

8:41 a.m. Retired FBI Agent Doug Hart will be back on the stand this morning. Judge Boyce says he had a brief sidebar with the attorneys about removing commentary from an exhibit.

8:24 a.m. Hi everybody! Kaitlyn Hart with EastIdahoNews.com here today, filling in for Nate Eaton on his week off. I am not in the courtroom – but I will do my best to bring you minute-by-minute updates from the court’s livestream.