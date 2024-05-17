Cirque Ma'Ceo opening night cancelled after high winds pose threat to safety - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — The “European style, equestrian-themed” Cirque Ma’Ceo show in Idaho Falls has been canceled for Friday night due to extremely high winds.

Ma’Ceo Director Olissio Zoppe announced on Friday the decision to cancel opening night.

According to the National Weather Service, west winds of 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph are occurring throughout the region.

RELATED | A high wind warning has been issued on Friday, with gusts up to 60 mph expected

“For the safety of the public and our human and equine performers, I’ve decided to close on Friday and open for shows on Saturday and Sunday.” says Zoppe in a news release. “I would never put anyone in harm’s way. The old showbiz saying, The show must go on … still holds, but only a day late.”

Ticket holders for tonight are being contacted, and their tickets are being transferred to the shows on Saturday and Sunday.

The Saturday and Sunday shows are still planning to go forward at the Bonneville County Fairgrounds.

Saturday’s shows will begin at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Sunday’s shows will begin at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

For more information and ticket exchanges about tonight’s cancellation please visit their Facebook page, website, or call 1-800-927-1539.