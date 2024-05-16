Local man vying for seat in the Idaho Legislature is owner of new CBD shop - East Idaho News

Do you want to know what’s happening in the eastern Idaho business scene? We’ve got you covered. Here is a rundown of this week’s business news across the valley.

BIZ BUZZ

IDAHO FALLS

New CBD shop opens in Idaho Falls

A look inside 710 Spectrum | Courtesy photo

IDAHO FALLS – Sean Crystal was introduced to CBD products as a 13-year-old kid. He’s continued to research the industry over the years and is now a CBD retailer in Idaho Falls.

The 35-year-old Ammon man launched 710 Spectrum as a mobile operation in September 2022. In April, it became a permanent storefront at 1582 North Holmes Avenue.

Crystal tells EastIdahoNews.com the public response to his business over the last 20 months has been “phenomenal.”

The business sells a variety of products, from topicals and tinctures to lotions, body creams and cooling gels. There are alternative products for smokers and tobacco users, as well as edible products like suckers, gummies and honey sticks.

Chronic Candy cannabis suckers at 710 Spectrum | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

“We are the first shop dedicated to the broad and full spectrum hemp-derived cannabis products. Eighty percent of our line you won’t find anywhere else in the state,” Crystal says. “We’re the first distributor in Idaho for our cannadips line (a tobacco alternative) and we’re the first distributor for Delta CBD and RAD extracts (organic seed to sale products).”

Cannadips, an over-the-counter tobacco alternative, at 710 Spectrum | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

His wife, Chelsie Olsen, also sells bracelets, earrings, pens and other products in-store.

Though the sale of CBD products is legal in Idaho, Crystal says the law requires the Delta 9 THC content — the psychoactive component in cannabis plants known for getting people high — be less than .3%. That is the case with all of his products, he says, which are over-the-counter and available to anyone.

“Cannabidiol (CBD) is a compound found in marijuana,” according to the Centers for Disease Control. “CBD is not impairing, meaning it does not cause a ‘high.'”

Crystal started using CBD products out of curiosity. Over the years, he’s noticed personal health benefits from using them and learned of others who’ve also benefitted. That led him to become an advocate and open a retail store.

Although Idaho is the only state that hasn’t legalized the use of medicinal marijuana, Crystal — a legislative candidate in the upcoming Republican primary — is a strong supporter of it and would like to see it implemented.

“For the last decade, Idaho has been polling upwards of 68-74% in favor of medical marijuana, and our state legislators have not listened to us one bit in that regard. We’ve had two governors in a row say it won’t happen on their watch,” Crystal says.

During a Town Hall meeting in December, District 33 Sen. Dave Lent explained the pattern he’s seen in other states is that legalizing marijuana for medicinal purposes ultimately leads to increased drug use and addiction, placing “another burden on our society.”

Rep. Marco Erickson — who has worked with substance abuse patients for more than 30 years — agreed, saying he will block every attempt to move this type of legislation forward as long as he’s in office.

“I’ve seen way too much to ever be OK with Idaho going in that direction,” Erickson said. “I’m really proud when we go to national events and Idaho shows up as (the lone holdout on this issue).”

As Crystal continues his campaign, he wants to implement a legal framework for what is largely a “self-regulated industry.” He is working on a bill in hopes of creating some licensing and age requirements for the CBD and hemp industry.

“There’s no real retail licensing required outside of having processors and handlers permits. We don’t want to have our products in (everyone’s) hands. We want children to be restricted from our vape and tobacco products,” Crystal says.

He’s also in favor of a 3% use tax, with half going to infrastructure and the other half to education.

The Idaho Falls storefront is small, and Crystal is hoping the business will continue to grow. He hopes it will eventually become a “flagship location” for other stores across the state.

710 Spectrum is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Visit the website or Facebook page for more information.

CBD products available at 710 Spectrum in Idaho Falls | Courtesy photo

