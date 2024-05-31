WATCH LIVE: Day 1 of Chad Daybell sentencing phase - East Idaho News

BOISE — Day 1 of Chad Daybell’s sentencing phase after being found guilty of murdering Tylee Ryan, JJ Vallow and Tammy Daybell is underway Friday in Ada County. We expect to hear victim impact statements before the jury deliberates over whether or not Chad will face life in prison or the death penalty.

Daybell, who married Lori Vallow two weeks after his wife Tammy Daybell died in October 2019, was found guilty Thursday of conspiracy to commit murder and first-degree murder in relation to the deaths of Tammy and two of Lori’s kids – 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan. He was also found guilty of two counts of insurance fraud. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Court proceedings are scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. The trial is being live-streamed using court cameras and equipment. You can watch the proceedings in the video player above. You can also follow live written updates here.