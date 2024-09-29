Man swears at judge after being charged with meth trafficking amid search for "suspicious devices" - East Idaho News

REXBURG — A 53-year-old man was arrested after police say they found methamphetamine in his car while searching it for suspicious devices. He later yelled profanities at a judge after learning about the allegations.

Abel Oliveras is charged with felony trafficking methamphetamine. He is accused in another case of felony bringing major contraband into a correctional facility.

According to court documents, on Sept 15, Oliveras reportedly brought liquid methamphetamine into the jail inside a contact lens case to try to deliver it to another inmate. This occurred just days after posting bond himself.

On Monday around 4:15 p.m., Rexburg Police Officers performed a traffic stop on a white 2002 Ford F-150 after an automatic plate reader alerted officers that the truck was suspect “of possible drug trafficking,” according to court documents.

An officer reportedly saw the truck speeding on West Main Street and pulled the driver over.

Rexburg Police Department Assistant Chief Gary Hagen confirmed to EastIdahoNews.com that the driver was identified as Oliveras.

Officers reportedly found two “suspicious devices” in the car during the traffic stop. Police then asked the public to avoid the area while they continued investigating.

Officers later confirmed there were no explosive devices in the truck, but say they found “commercial mortars that were altered and removed from the original tubes and then taped up with long fuses.”

However, after a K9 officer performed a free air sniff of the truck, officers say they found “205 mililiters of liquid methamphetamine in a Coca-Cola can, 231.5 milliliters of liquid methamphetamine in a Sprite bottle, and 4.32 grams of crystal methamphetamine” inside the truck.

Police also discovered Oliveras was reportedly driving with a suspended license. He was then arrested and booked into the Madison County Jail.

During his arraignment via Zoom in front of Magistrate Judge Steven Gardner on Tuesday, Oliveras seemingly lost his temper, making comments that Gardner said did not help his cause.

Listen to the audio from the hearing in the player above.

According to the court audio, when asked if Oliveras understood his charges, he replied, “I understand that the detective is pretty crooked.”

When asked if he understood his rights in the case, Oliveras stated, “No, my rights have been violated so many times.”

Oliveras repeatedly yelled profanities at the judge, including that the meth trafficking charge was “bulls***.”

“I’m not going to sit here, and stand here,” said Oliveras. “When you guys f****** telling me all of this bulls*** that I’m not even f****** doing.”

After being excused and told that hasn’t “helped your cause with your language today,” Oliveras told Gardner, “I’ll get with my attorney, you get with your wife.”

Oliveras is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Oct. 2. If convicted, he could face up to life in prison.

Though Oliveras has been charged with these crimes, this does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.