'American Idol' winner Iam Tongi to join Rexburg Children's Choir for Christmas concert - East Idaho News

REXBURG — The Rexburg Children’s Choir is teaming up with American Idol winner Iam Tongi to present their annual Christmas concert this holiday season.

The performance will feature sets from the choir, Tongi and some combined numbers, according to a news release from the choir.

“This is shaping up to be a terrific concert,” said Choir Founder and Director Ben Watson. “We’ve performed with many notable artists through the years, and every time we invite an artist, we do so with the intent not only to bring someone who is an amazing performer but also someone who will create a truly memorable and inspiring experience for the children and the Rexburg community. We couldn’t be happier with Iam’s willingness to join us for this production.”

Tongi was the Season 21 champion of “American Idol” and made history as the first Pacific Islander to ever win the show. His mother secretly signed him up for the program and his audition performance of James Blunt’s “Monsters” became one of Idol’s all-time emotional highlights.

Richard and Peggy Larsen are sponsoring the concert. The Rexburg couple has supported the annual Christmas performance since 2018, helping bring in artists such as Adassa, GENTRI, Mat & Savanna Shaw and Jenny Oaks Baker.

“We’re happy to support the Rexburg Children’s Choir and bring family entertainment right here to Rexburg,” the Larsens said. “We’re excited to have Iam join the choir for an unforgettable, fun performance.”

Over the years, the choir has also collaborated with David Archuleta, Fernando Ortega, and Australian Broadway star Patrice Tipoki for other productions. The choir recently teamed up with Tipoki to produce a music video at the iconic Jerusalem Set used in the TV series “The Chosen.”

The concert with Tongi will be held at the Madison Performing Arts Center on Tuesday, Nov. 26. Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased here.